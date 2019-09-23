Community NowSouthern Ohio Senior Games Part 2

As we discussed two weeks ago the Southern Ohio Senior Games were taking place in our area. These events were fantastic. We touched on the Track and Field days but now it’s onto the “Big” event. Pickleball!!!!

Do you like tennis? Do you like badminton? How about ping-pong? Pickleball combines these sports. In doing a little research I learned it was started in the 1965 in Bainbridge Island. (Seattle, Washington) Congressmen Joel Pritchard, William Bell and Barney McCallum had come home from golfing and noticed their kids were bored. The kids were given table tennis paddles, a wiffle ball, and the badminton net was lowered. Pickleball was born.

We had two days of pickleball tournaments and both days the competition was fierce. The only thing that rivaled that, was the fun that was had by all. Like I said in Part 1 of this column it was so nice to see how excited and enthusiastic everyone was. Life can be easy to just coast through, it can be easy to give up at times. But here we have a large group of people who want to push themselves and want to show everyone that they’ve still got it. I was in and out of the tournaments and each time I realized, all these people could beat me each their respective games. I do pride myself on being the Yahtzee champion so if anyone wants a challenge my door is always open.

Back to the Southern Ohio Senior Games I wanted to take a moment to mention the board members and thank them all for their hospitality and especially to Lyvette Mosley for her insight. The board also consists of Gary Roberts, Wendi Waugh, Libby Brisker, Kim Bauer, Gina Collinsworth and David Barnes. It’s obvious from the numbers this year that the games continue to grow. Like I stated before we see individuals coming in as spectators and leaving inspired then returning the following year as participants. I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to enjoy myself as much as I did. Planning to use my weekends to see these events sounded nice, but I didn’t think I would leave each time being so excited. I am proud of all the participants and hope next year it gets even bigger. I encourage you all to do a little research on the games. Sponsors are always needed, and the more participants they have the better. Next week we will be back into music. Final Friday will be held this Friday at the Three Bridges Venue. Come out and support our area. Also, a clean-up day will be held September 28th (Campbell Ave.) from 9am to 6pm. All are welcome. #ENJOYLOCAL

By Andrew McManus

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development.He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158

