Seven items on Portsmouth council agenda

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting in council chambers at the Portsmouth Municipal Building.

On the agenda are seven items up for discussion, with one of those items set for a third and final reading.

An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $20,000.00 from Capital Improvement Fund No. 301 to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/ Grounds Line Item No. 301.333.5502 for fencing and building improvements to the Police Department Firing Range; an ordinance authorizing the acceptance and appropriation of $15,000.00 the Portsmouth Fire Department received from a Bureau of Worker Compensation grant award into the Fire Department 2019 CIP Safety Equipment Line Item No. 301.223.5307; and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $4,875 from CIP Fund No. 301 to Fire Department Safety Equipment Line Item No. 301.223.5307 for the purchase of a dryer are new items which will be heard for a first reading.

An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $29,000.00 from CIP Fund No. 301 to Health Department Hardware Software Line Item No. 301.440.5536 for the purchase of iWorQ centralized problem reporting system software upgrade will also be new to the agenda and is requested to be passed under emergency status.

Set to receive a second reading is an ordinance amending Section 941.20–Weeds, Grass, Vines, Brush and Shrubbery; Maintenance of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, and an ordinance authorizing the transfer and appropriation of $140,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Municipal Grant Court Fund No. 201 to enable Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department to maintain the current level of operation.

An ordinance authorizing the vacation of the alley located at 616 and 618 9th Street as requested by Harris Floor covering will be heard for its third reading.

Citizens present in council chambers during the time of the meeting will have the opportunity to speak on items both on and off the agenda before and after council enters into the evening’s legislative portion.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 extension 1932