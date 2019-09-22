New teachers receive training

Nearly 150 local teachers participated in their Resident Educator training at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC). The Year One Resident Educator Program was offered on Aug. 27, and Year Two was offered on Sept. 10.

New teachers starting their first jobs are given a Resident Educator Teaching License by the state of Ohio, and must complete four years of Resident Educator Training to receive their Professional Teaching License. Year One teachers meet four times a year for training; Year Two meets three times a year, Year Three meets once, and Year Four meets individually with teachers. During those four years, Resident Educator Teachers work closely with a mentor to guide and evaluate them.

Professional development workshops are conducted around topics of concern to all new teachers, such as classroom management, effective use of assessments, and standards-based education.

“The purpose of the program is to provide teachers in the first four years of the profession with support and mentoring in order to improve their skills in the classroom,” Tammy Hambrick, Resident Educator program director, said. “They’ve modeled it in Ohio almost like a doctor’s residency. The idea is that once you’ve received your training in college you may have the knowledge-base, but the application of that knowledge in a real-life situation requires some additional learning and practice.”

Various classroom management resources, including videos and web links, are available on the Resident Educator webpage, in the curriculum department of the South Central Ohio ESC website at www.scoesc.org.

Another round of Year One Resident Educator training will be offered on Oct. 1, 2019, and Year Two on March 17, 2020.

Tammy Hambrick, Resident Educator program director, led the Resident Educator program at the South Central Ohio ESC. The program offers professional development to teachers in their first four years of teaching.

