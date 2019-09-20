Work Release Program completes Greenlawn project

Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation received some additional help on Thursday completing a project from the inmates of the Scioto County Work Release Program.

According to Bob Gambill of FOGCF, four inmates assisted with the painting of the iron fencing surrounding Moore Mausoleum from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Gambill the project was completed in a timely manner and the individuals each worked hard.

“The workers were very cooperative and the two supervisors who came along with them were also very helpful,” said Gambill. “It was a good project. I was very pleased with it.”

Gambill went on to say the inmates were all willing to do the work and were not hesitant to perform the various tasks asked of them while completing the project.

Gambill stated he would like to see the program enhanced, and called the program a good alternative to having people serving time for non-violent offenses sit in jail during the day.

Gambill stated while he did not have any projects coming up in the immediate future, he would be more than willing to have help from the Scioto County Work Release Program again.

Portsmouth City Mayor Kevin E. Johnson stated that he was unaware that the Scioto County Work Release Program had been reestablished until reading about the project being completed on social media, but is pleased to see work being done in Portsmouth. “I would support a work release program doing work throughout our city and am very appreciative of the work at Greenlawn Cemetery,” said Johnson.

According to the Scioto County Commissioners, the Scioto County Work Release Program has already successfully completed several projects around the county since it was reestablished earlier this month. The commissioners, the Scioto Common Pleas Courts of Judge Howard Harcha and Judge Mark Kuhn, and Portsmouth Municipal Court Judges Steven Mowery, and Russ Kegley and Scioto County and PMC Probation Department’s had work crews out on the highways picking up trash and performing various maintenance tasks on the first official day of the work release program, September 5.

According to commissioners these entities are still working hand in hand with the Ohio Department Of Transportation, the Scioto County Engineer and Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District to identify areas needing cleaned.

On September 12 another project was taken on, with individuals from the program cleaning the Sciotoville exit off of 52 with the City of Portsmouth mowing the area and collecting bags of trash.

Four individuals from the work release program assisted in the cemetery on Thursday.

