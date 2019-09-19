Camp Molly Lauman turns 90

Girl Scouts have been attending Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville since 1929 and the Girl Scouts of today are having a celebration for that in October.

Renee Conley, membership manager for Girl Scouts in Scioto, Vinton and Gallia counties, sent a copy of the pamphlet all about the celebration: Molly Lauman, our “Home in the Woods” is turning 90 this year! Come celebrate the memories that last all year (and longer) with friends from far and near! You can make a craft, sing a song, and learn about the past, present, and future of Camp Molly Lauman. We’ll have lunch and s’mores, and don’t forget the birthday cake! We hope to see lots of former and current members of our camp family! Coming from out of town? Choose the overnight option for an additional $20 per person; you’ll sleep in a lodge, cabin, or tent, and a light breakfast is provided. This will take place on October 6, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Camp Molly Lauman (Scioto County). The cost is $5 per person and you can register by going to gsoh.org and the link will be on the page.

Conley who is in charge of all the trips, recruitment, volunteers, community affairs, and things in the schools, her office is in charge of the celebration. “The price is only $5.00 and we are going to have Senoras from Lucasville to be catering the event,” Conley said. “it will be like a taco bar, the food and everything will be covered with the $5.00.”

Girl Scouts have been spending their summers at Camp Molly Lauman since 1929! This beautiful site is home to Resident Camp and is located in the rolling foothills of Appalachia, near Lucasville. Bear Creek runs through the front edge of the mostly wooded property, providing access to Big Bear Lake for canoeing.

Camp Molly Lauman features a modern, air-conditioned dining hall, a 25-meter pool with diving board and overhanging climbing wall, equestrian facilities with indoor and outdoor riding arenas, craft and nature cabins, and a brand-new amphitheater and stage for campfire programs. Spend your nights sleeping in platform tents, cabins, or yurts!

“This is something that we’re hoping to get a lot of girls that have camped at Molly Lauman in the past. We are wanting all the people that were part of the camp like camp counselors and anyone who camped there or who went as volunteers, to share stories and pictures if they have any,” Conley said. “Camp Molly Lauman is one of our largest camps.”

The Girl Scouts of America tell of their beginning. “Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Ga., she organized the very first Girl Scout troop and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

Girls of all ages who are or have been a Girl Scout or a Girl Scout leader will remember fondly the Girl Scout Promise: ‘On my honor, I will try: To serve God* and my country, To help people at all times, And to live by the Girl Scout Law.’ The same could be said of those who have enjoyed the experience of Camp Molly Lauman and this is a chance for them to share those memories and enjoy spending the day with others who loved going to the camp.

A photo of the Girl Scout camp, Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Camp-Molly-Lauma.jpg A photo of the Girl Scout camp, Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville. Submitted Photo One of the Girl Scout photos promoting the Girl Scouts of America. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Girl-Scout.jpg One of the Girl Scout photos promoting the Girl Scouts of America. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

