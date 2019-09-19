3 indicted for Grand theft of motor vehicle

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released the results of the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on September 13 and returned 21 Public Indictments. There was 1 No Bill. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Ronald Lee Will, 39, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Marc Austin Elrod, 25, New Boston: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Carissa Leigh Pruitt, 32, Amherstdale: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olivia Dawn Howard, 23, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell D. Warner, 22 Wheelersburg: possession of drugs.

Amanda K. Richmond, 40, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs.

Aaron E. Blanton, 36. Lucasville: breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Amber Marie Friedhof, 34, Lucasville: breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Michael A. Conley, 35, West Portsmouth: breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Davaun Larico Martelle Cooper, 27, Columbus: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Kristie Walker, 36, Hurricane, W. Va: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Teona Michelle Rowe, 22, Huntington, W.Va: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Blaze L. Osborne, 35, Lucasville: assault, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Kelley Rania Alley, 43, Lucasville:inducing panic, tampering with evidence, falsification, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability.

Duffie A. Osborn, 63, Lucasville: inducing panic, tampering with evidence, falsification, obstructing official business.

Kimberly Mae Davis, 62, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, falsification, obstructing official business.

Robert A. Holsinger, jr., 41, West Portsmouth: two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Amanda L. Miller, 42, Stout:

two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Robert A. Holsinger, jr., 41, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda l. Miller, 42, Stout: aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley A. Beal, 36, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.