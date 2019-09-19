Commissioners adopt five resolutions

The Scioto County Board of Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday morning at the Scioto County Courthouse and adopted five resolutions on the agenda.

Commissioners adopted resolutions authorizing Kurtis Strickland, Ohio RCAP to submit USDA Rural Development Application through the RD Apply Online System for Scioto County and Declare an Emergency; authorized Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun to prepare and submit an Application to Participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement/Local Improvement Programs and to execute contracts as required for the 2020 Scioto County Join Project and 2020 Scioto County Township Highway Improvements.

Commissioners passed additional resolutions authorizing the chairman of the Board of Scioto County Commissioners Mike Crabtree to submit proposals to Ohio Department Of Transportation Partnership Program executing contracts upon approval; declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Scioto County.

In other matters of business, commissioners approved the minutes of September 17, approved requests for appropriations and fund transfers, and approved payment of then and now certificates.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

