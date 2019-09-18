McKenzie found guilty of felonious assaults and inducing panic

PORTSMOUTH-A Scioto County Petit Jury convicted Willard D. McKenzie, 60, on two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree and two counts of inducing panic, felonies of the fifth degree.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman, the case stemmed from an incident that took place at a residence in Minford on April 27. Around 6:15 pm, McKenzie fired several shots from a handgun in the direction of family and neighbors and then barricaded himself in his room. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Ohio Highway Patrol quickly responded and McKenzie was apprehended without further incident. No family or neighbors suffered physical injury.

McKenzie was afforded his right to a jury trial that commenced September 16th. The jury received the case for deliberation mid-afternoon, September 17th.

The State’s case was presented by Tieman. Defendant was represented by attorney Matthew Loesch.

Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn presided over the jury trial. Upon the verdict of guilty, the court proceeded to sentence. After hearing arguments of counsel, Kuhn, sentenced McKenzie to four years in the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for each felonious assault to be served consecutively to each other for eight years. McKenzie was also sentenced to an additional 12 months on another matter to be served consecutively for a total sentence of nine years. McKenzie will remain lodged in the Scioto County Jail until his transport to the Ohio penitentiary system.

“I was very thankful that there were no injuries as a result of this incident,” Tieman said. “Some of the bullets came very close to bystanders. Law Enforcement showed great restraint when taking Mr. McKenzie into custody.”

