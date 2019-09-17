Commissioners recommend CPS investigation

The Scioto County Board of Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday and had some discussion on events which transpired during the last meeting.

While Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Cathy Coleman were in attendance at the Thursday meeting, Commissioner Bryan Davis attended the Scioto County Children Services meeting. “In that meeting we discussed several things, ideas things they could take action on as a board after speaking with their attorney,” said Davis. Davis stated that the board’s attorney was not present at the meeting and he personally advised them to do so.

“As everybody knows we’ve been questioning some of the things that have been going on in children services, their meeting is held at the same time as ours so I asked chairman Crabtree to excuse me and allow me to attend this meeting and touch on some of these issues,” said Davis.

Davis stated ways to do better than the minimum state requirements were among items discussed, in regards to housing and living standards, and what policy should be in place to inform the public of an Amber Alert in an instance where law enforcement declines to do so. Davis stated that while no action was taken at the time in regards to the alleged leak of confidential information from an earlier CPS executive session, he personally advised the board to turn the situation over to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman.

“The only action that was taken was when I got up and mentioned that confidentiality is one of the cornerstones of what our children’s services is built on and that security has been breached. There was information that was shared outside of their meeting that I believe was meant to do harm on their board members, because they were the first ones to be questioned as well as other licensed professionals in our schools,” said Davis. “I recommend that that board should immediately turn that over to the county prosecutor and I mentioned that if it didn’t happen that I would be calling him myself and the state attorney general. Because what has happened is potentially a first degree misdemeanor and punishable by jail time and a big fine. These matters are serious and we need to get to the bottom of that.” Davis stated that in all he did find the meeting to be productive.

In regards to the commissioner’s own Thursday meeting, Davis stated that he respectfully disagreed with Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini’s letter which claimed out of service department vehicles to have no value. Commissioner Cathy Coleman stated she received a phone call from a local business that had interest in purchasing these vehicles and stated the commissioners would check with the prosecutor’s office to see if that was something that could be possible.

In other matters of business from Tuesday’s agenda, commissioners accepted a memorandum of understanding between Washington Nile School District and the sheriff regarding a school resource officer, and received permissive sales tax numbers for the month of July.

