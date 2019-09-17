SSU to host Homecoming, Alumni & Family Weekend

PORTSMOUTH– Shawnee State University invites all students, alumni, family, friends, staff, faculty and the Portsmouth community to a full weekend of activities during this year’s SSU Homecoming, Alumni & Family Weekend on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.

The weekend will kick-off with Children Learning Center’s (CLC) 20th Birthday Celebration from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. Join the CLC’s staff for food, fun and inflatables as they celebrate two decades of CLC memories! Then, cheer on your Bears as the men and women’s cross country team compete in the 17th annual Shawnee State Cross Country Meet starting at 4 p.m. at the Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth. Afterwards, the volleyball team will take on Mt. Vernon Nazarene at 7 p.m. in the Waller Gymnasium.

On Oct. 12 join SSU for the Third Annual Homecoming Parade starting at 12 p.m. The parade route will begin on the corner of 4th and Bond Street, travel east on 4th, turning right on Waller Street, then turning back onto 3rd Street before finishing by the Morris University Center. SSU student organizations, athletic teams, and SSU community friends will be walking in the parade. Afterwards, join in at the Tailgate & Carnival to grab a bite to eat from local food vendors, cheer on the SSU men’s and women’s soccer teams, and mingles with other SSU fans. Inflatables and games will be set up for all to enjoy.

Plenty more events are lined up for Saturday, such as an afternoon matinee of the SSU Student Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” Dental Hygiene Alumni Day, Alumni Basketball and Soccer Games, Homecoming Coronation, Homecoming Dance and much more!

To end the weekend, there will be an Alumni Social on, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Port City Café & Pub. Catch up, mingle and enjoy refreshments and food while seeing your past classmates and faculty members. Stay to hear the SSU Athletics Department announce the 2020 Hall of Fame Class during the mixer.

Another addition to this year’s Homecoming Weekend is childcare will be provided at the CLC during Dental Hygiene Alumni Day and the Alumni Social. The CLC will provide childcare from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $39 and from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for $15. To sign up for childcare for the weekend, visit ssuhomecoming.com.

Participants registering to attend SSU’s Homecoming Weekend by Oct. 6 will receive a free SSU package. To register, buy Homecoming apparel, and purchase tickets to events, as well as to view the full list of all events scheduled for the weekend, go to ssuhomecoming.com.

Questions about SSU’s Homecoming, Alumni & Family Weekend can be directed to Kara Stump, Assistant Director of Alumni & Community Engagement, at 740.351.3081 or at kbobo-stump@shawnee.edu.