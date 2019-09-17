Two indicted for rape

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 6 and returned eight public indictments and nine secret indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

James Mathew Mitchell, III, 40, Dayton: tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Quashea Darnae Taste, 28, Dayton: tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyleah L. Davis, 23, Dayton: two counts tampering with evidence, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound,

possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Hassan Purdie, 26, Dayton: tampering with evidence, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Hassan O. Purdie, 27, Dayton: tampering with evidence, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ashley C. Kilbarger, 32, Dayton: trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Anthony W. Euton, 36, Portsmouth: two counts rape, three counts gross sexual imposition, endangering children.

Judith Euton, 39, Portsmouth: two counts rape, three counts gross sexual imposition, endangering children.