The 37th Annual John R. Simon Sorghum Festival has been cancelled according to the Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau.

The festival which was set to take place this year on October 5 and 6 has been cancelled due to family illness. According to the bureau however, the festival which takes place on the 5th generation family farm on Pond Creek/Carey’s Run rd. will resume next year with the 2020 John R. Simon Sorghum Festival.