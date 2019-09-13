Neighborhood girls on a mission

Who doesn’t like a fresh cold glass on a hot day? Three girls who are neighbors and friends are on a mission to do good for their community by working hard to see their mission become successful.

Adalynn Brown, Layni Conkel, and Addi Lloyd have been setting up a lemonade stand to make money for different organizations to help others.

Last weekend, they decided to have a neighborhood lemonade stand. They ended up with $100 and decided to donate that money to Sierra’s Haven. Lloyd’s mother Sarah, said the idea came from a library book that Brown brought home from school. These girls are all first graders at Minford Elementary School.

Adalynn Brown is the daughter of Matt and Kourtney Brown, Layni Conkel is the daughter of Craig and Amy Conkel, and Addi Lloyd is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Lloyd.

“Our neighborhood has put forth a great effort to do things together since we have so many great families and kids around the same age,” Sarah Lloyd. “We have progressive Christmas dinners, summer cookouts, and bonfires. We like to call it “the art of neighboring”. We decided to do it again this weekend, even bigger and better!“ Shop with a Trooper” charity is near and dear to our hearts and we have helped out with that in the past and decided to go with that this time, this charity helps children in our county at Christmas time.”

Layni’s dad is the fire chief and said they could use the Minford Fire Station in hopes of drawing more people in, especially since it’s a central location in Minford. “We hope to have lots of people and great donations for a GREAT cause,” Lloyd said. “We will be there tomorrow(Saturday) at 12:30p.m.”

The families have posted on their Facebook pages the following: “Do you ever want to help with a child’s Christmas, but aren’t sure just how to do it?! Here is an opportunity! These girls had a successful lemonade stand last weekend and will be back at it this Saturday, 9/14/19 at the Minford Fire Station at 12:30. All donations will go toward SHOP WITH A TROOPER that helps with needy children in the area at Christmas time. Please come support their efforts and our community children! Any and all donations are appreciated!”

The friends and neighbors’ lemonade stand hosted by:(l to r) Addi Lloyd, Adalynn Brown & Layni Conkel. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_Girls-Lemonade-Stand2.jpg The friends and neighbors’ lemonade stand hosted by:(l to r) Addi Lloyd, Adalynn Brown & Layni Conkel. Sarah Lloyd

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights