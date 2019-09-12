Enrollment up at SSU

Good news is always great to hear in a community and Shawnee State University has brought some good news for the area.

Shawnee State University welcomed 1,002 new students this fall, an increase of more than 30% over last year’s incoming class. According to its 15th Day Enrollment Report released today, the total number of new and returning students has increased from 3,253 last fall to 3,641. This represents an 11.9% increase in undergraduate and graduate students.

“We have invested in growth at Shawnee State,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “We have nationally-ranked and regionally recognized academic programs. Our faculty are among the best in their fields and are focused on teaching, learning, and student success. Our facilities are designed to give students the types of hands-on experiences that will prepare them for successful careers after graduation. Everyone in our university community is focused on meeting the needs of students and our region.”

This is Shawnee State’s first increase in enrollment since 2012. Bauer said that for the past year, the campus community has worked to advance programs and initiatives aimed at improving recruitment, retention, and degree attainment.

When asked how he feels about the increase in students Bauer was positive. “It’s great to see more students on campus this fall — and even better knowing we will play a major part in helping them achieve their goals,” Bauer said. “As we start the new academic year, we’re enjoying getting to know them. Just yesterday, during a special luncheon for our “I Am First Gen” program, we met many students who are the first in their families to go to college. I can’t wait to see these students walk across the stage in a few years when they finish their degrees and start their careers.”

Bauer also said as to why more students are choosing Shawnee State. “Students choose Shawnee State for a variety of reasons. We have outstanding academic programs that have earned a reputation for excellence.” Bauer said. “We offer one of the lowest tuition rates in the state — one that is guaranteed to remain the same for the four years that an incoming student will likely take to finish a degree. We have expanded facilities, expanded athletics opportunities, and additional programs for students.

“We’re turning a corner,” he said. “We’ve strengthened our admission practices, added new academic delivery models like fully online degrees and hybrid courses that provide more flexibility to our students, and increased our outreach to both high school and post-traditional students. We’re attracting more students and graduating more students. We now have more than 16,000 alumni who are using their Shawnee State degrees to make a difference in our community — and in communities all over the world.”

The 15th Day Enrollment Report showed increases in first-time freshmen, transfer students, and those participating in College Credit Plus courses through local high schools. Enrollment in graduate programs also increased by 8.9%.

Bauer was asked if he thought improvements in the community, help with recruitment of students. “Absolutely. Our community is a big part of who we are at Shawnee State University,” he said. “Our growth has been – and continues to be – in partnership with the people of our region.

“With the support of our Board of Trustees, we are cultivating a community-wide approach and focus on student success,” Bauer said. “Faculty, staff, and current students are leading efforts to connect prospective students to the people and resources they need to successfully reach their goals. Our community extends well beyond our campus, too, with our K-12 partners, regional businesses, and alumni who are connecting the dots for students — showing them the type of future they can achieve through a college education. Together, we are demonstrating why southern Ohio is the place to build, dream, live, and receive an education.”

