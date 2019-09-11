Game Night kicks off Rotary 100th year celebration

Porstmouth-The Portsmouth Rotary Club will celebrate it’s 100th anniversary in October 2020. The local club has formed a centennial committee charged with planning events for the celebration. The first of which is Game Night to be held Saturday, 6-9 pm, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Friends Center.

There will be a cash bar, food truck, raffle prizes, live auction, and a money tree. Game Night is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Rotarians, Morgan Brothers Jewelers, The Welcome Center, or by calling Linda Woods-Jones at 740-935-1062 and will also be available at the door. Tickets are $25 each and all proceeds benefit the Rotary Centennial Celebration, therefore, are tax deductible.

The doors open at 6 pm with games and food. There will be 10 games for chances to win additional raffle tickets. At 8 pm Bryan Davis will begin awarding raffle prizes in rotation with live auction items. Your entry ticket and additional tickets earned from game participation will award you chances to win the following raffle prizes.

• The Ohio State University football tickets – two tickets for the Wisconsin game on October 26th

• Whiskey & Chocolate Basket – a bottle of Russell Reserve 10 year Bourbon, one bottle of Bulleit 10 year Bourbon, one bottle of Glen Ord Scotch, four stemmed whiskey glasses, 24 homemade chocolates

• Napa Valley Wine Basket

• Cincinnati Gift Basket – Cincinnati Reds tickets for the September 26th Milwaukee game, Cincinnati Bengals tickets for the December 1st Jets game and a one night stay at Hotel Covington

• Ring door bell system

• Columbus Blue Jacket tickets – four tickets for the November 2nd game against the Calgary Flames

• Up in the air – a 45 minute airplane flight around the Portsmouth area

• Michael Kors designer purse

• $200 cash

• Coffee at the Lofts coffee basket

The following live auction items will be every other item rotation with the aforementioned raffle prizes.

• Louisville Slugger Ball Bat signed by Al Oliver

• Jets Popcorn Gift Basket

• Lasagna Dinner for 12

• Pies Made by Mom

• Two tickets to Finding Neverland musical and dinner for 2 at OSCARS

• Overnight stay at downtown Air B&B

• SSU Gift Basket (includes 4 season passes to SSU athletic games)

• Pie by Jenny Lavender

• Movie Night Basket

• Brownies

All items have been donated by local businesses and Portsmouth Rotary members. Sponsors of Game Night include Shawnee State University, Star Inc., Neal Hatcher Real Estate, Charles Euton Realty, Century 21 Empire Realty S.E., Real Estate Gallery, BB&E, and Southern Ohio Medical Center. The club encourages you to patronize those businesses who help support our local community.