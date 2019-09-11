South Webster receives new water tank

Scioto County Regional Water District #1 (Water-1) just recently completed the South Webster Water Storage and Distribution Upgrades project, with the aid of funds provided by The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Local In-Kind Funds. The total project cost was $483,084, with $250,000 coming from ARC and the remaining portion being provided by Water-1.

The replacement of the existing storage tank located on Jackson St in South Webster was recommended by The Ohio EPA. The new tank will not only provide more pressure, it will increase water quality and better meet the area’s existing and future water supply needs.

The project replaced the existing 100,000-gallon tank with a 177,000-gallon glass lined water storage tank from Mid-Atlantic Storage Systems, Inc. The proposed tank’s overflow elevation was also increased by 24’ in order to provide additional water pressure to the system.

Along with the water storage tank, over 6,000 linear feet of 8” water main was replaced along SR 140, Jackson Street, Bennet Street, and Market Street. An additional water main loop was added to the system connecting the existing water mains along SR 140 through the South Webster School Property to the existing 8” water mains along Webster Street in order to increase circulation of water and better equip Water-1 with options in the event of a waterline break to shut off sections of the system while still providing water to other parts while repairs are being performed.

The project included replacing ten existing fire hydrants along SR 140 and Jackson Street that were reaching their end of the life cycle. This addition to the project was a crucial upgrade to the South Webster area in order to provide adequate fire protection for the community.

The tank was recently completed by Mid-Atlantic Water Storage Systems and the line upgrades/fire hydrants were installed by Water-1.

The project scope was developed by the water district’s general manager Jonathan King and distribution superintendent Jim Meyers. It was partially funded with a $250,000 ARC grant. John Hemmings and Jessica Shelton from the Ohio Valley Regional Commission assisted with securing the grant. Both Richard Howerton, PE, PS and Phillip Hammond of Howerton Engineering and Surveying in Portsmouth assisted in grant application development and also prepared the project plans.

Water-1 provides water to over 6,000 homes and businesses in Scioto county.

A new water storage tank for Water-1 in the South Webster area.

