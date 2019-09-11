Lucasville man arrested on multiple charges

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that on September 4 one of his detectives got a call stating that a male subject was walking in Lucasville pushing a shopping buggy with tires and rims in it, the caller stated that he has been known to steal in the past and thought it looked suspicious.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that deputies responded to the Lucasville area and was able to get a possible location on the suspect who had a warrant for his arrest. Upon deputies arrival the male took off on foot fleeing from the deputies to an unknown location.

Murphy stated that during the investigation deputies and a detective searched the Lucasville area for several hours, which resulted in most of the stolen property being recovered. Officers learned of another possible location of the suspect upon deputies arrival the suspect jumped out of a window and took off on foot into a corn field in the area. With the assistance of the Portsmouth Police K-9 unit officer Mike Queen the area was searched and they were unable to locate the suspect.

Murphy stated that on Tuesday September 10 the Portsmouth Police Department got a call of a disturbance over stolen property and upon arrival the suspect fled on foot again and was later apprehended without incident which resulted in him being interviewed and charged.

Murphy stated that the quick recovery of property and arrest was the direct result of the deputies, detectives, Portsmouth Police Department and the community who worked together and assisted in the investigation.

Arrested was Timothy Alan Evans age 41 of Lucasville. Evans has been charged with two counts of breaking & entering a felony of the 5th degree, two counts of theft a felony of the 5th degree. He was also served an indictment warrant for burglary a felony of the 2nd degree and theft a felony of the 5th degree. Evans is currently being held without bond and will appear in both Portsmouth Municipal Court and Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091