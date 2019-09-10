Ordinances pass under emergency status

Portsmouth City Council met on Monday for its regular session and moved forward with several pending pieces of legislation.

One ordinance which was passed on after its third reading for passage will reestablish the positions of a heavy equipment operator to the traffic division and an additional utility person to the cemetery division of the public services department. While only one item was on the agenda for a third reading, council requested that three additional items have the three reading rule waved.

An ordinance authorizing approval of the preliminary legislation submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation proposing the need for bridge inspection program services; an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $9,500 for dispatch training and memberships as requested by Portsmouth Police Chief Rob Ware; and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $12,679 to cover costs of the Brownfield Restoration Group Third Contract Modification were all passed under emergency status.

All other items on the agenda were passed for their respective readings, including an ordinance amending section 941.20-Weeds, Grass, Vines, Brush and Shrubbery; Maintenance of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth. This amendment would eliminate the letter sent out which allows parties a 10 day period to cut grass and would eliminate the obstacle for officers giving citations.

In their individual reports members of council commended those involved with the River Days Festivities on another successful year of celebration.

