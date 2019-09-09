The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The alleged female victim, whose age is redacted from Portsmouth police reports, said she was attacked and strangled in her own apartment in the 1500 block of Ninth Street. On Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victim told police she invited a person she thought was a friend into her apartment when the man began allegedly demanding money for drugs and became violent when the woman declined to give him any cash.

She accused the assailant of knocking her down, choking her and stealing her wallet with $100 cash in it. The woman told police she knows the alleged suspect only by the street name “Phoenix.” Police were unable to locate the suspect and said an investigation is pending.

In other Portsmouth police news, according to the most recent reports released by city officials:

Sunday

Domestic

In an incident that began around 1 p.m., officers arrested a Portsmouth man, Scott Adkins, on a charge of domestic violence after an alleged altercation with his live-in significant other in the 5600 block of Stewart Avenue. Police reported the alleged victim as being three or four months pregnant. The ages of both the suspect and the alleged victim were redacted from public police reports. The woman allegedly suffered a bloody nose and other injuries. Police said the suspect also showed signs of being in a struggle but officers on the scene apparently determined he was the primary aggressor and placed him under arrest.

Disorderly Conduct

Police arrested a Portsmouth man, Denny L. Howard for disorderly conduct/intoxication after allegedly spotting him outside the Quick Stop, 1201 Gay St., about 10 p.m., holding onto the front door of the establishment to keep himself from falling. Police transported Howard to the county jail.

Saturday

Overdose

Officers and EMTs responded about 11:15 a.m., to a possible overdose at a home in the 1500 block of Poplar St. First responders administered Narcan then transported the victim to the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Reports don’t mention any criminal charges.

Domestic

A possibly homeless Portsmouth man was arrested after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a residence in the 800 block of Findlay Street about 8 a.m. The alleged female victim claimed the suspect hit her over the head several times prior to officers’ arrival. Both sides gave conflicting stories about whether or not the suspect actually lived at the Findlay address. Jason Scott Miree was arrested for domestic violence and taken to county jail.

Assault

Police say an investigation is pending into an alleged assault by a Wheelersburg woman being treated in the emergency room at SOMC. The possible suspect allegedly slapped a healthcare worker attempting to help her, using vulgar language and telling the victim to leave her alone. The suspect was allegedly abusing methamphetamines at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Burglary

A weed eater, socket sets and other tools valued at a total of about $4,000 allegedly were taken from a residence in the 1600 block of 11th Street. The victim blamed a nephew for the alleged theft. Police say an investigation is pending.

Friday

Overdose

Police responded shortly after 6 a.m. To a possible overdose at a residence in the 1600 block of Kendall Avenue. After being administered Narcan by city firefighters, the woman told officials she accidentally injected heroin at the Royal Inn, stating she thought she was taking methamphetamines. Firefighters transported the victim for further treatment to SOMC.

Domestic

Police stated upon arriving at the scene of a possible domestic in the 3100 block of Sheridan Road, they observed a male later identified as Patrick Rooney, allegedly moving in a threatening manner inside the residence with an unknown object in his hand. The officer on scene reported drawing his pistol and ordering the suspect to drop whatever he was carrying. Instead, the suspect allegedly simply backed away from police. Eventually, officers said they determined the suspect was carrying a piece of wood.

As they continued their investigation, police said a female resident approached the home’s door with an obvious juvenile and begged police to help her remove the youngster from the scene. Officers took both from the home. Reports state the woman and the suspect had been in a verbal and physical altercation, during which the woman allegedly hit the suspect over the head with a vase in what she said was self-defense.

Police determined the suspect to be the primary aggressor. However, he disappeared out a back door in the course of the officers’ investigation. Police requested a warrant for his arrest.