Four local vets take Honor Flight

Four local veterans from American Legion Post in Lucasville traveled to Washington, DC Saturday on an Honor Flight. The four veterans were Bill Holsinger, Don Monoshed, Bill Andronis and Ray Howe.

An Honor Flight is conducted by non-profit organizations dedicated to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in Washington, DC, at no cost to the veterans.

The four veterans were to leave Saturday morning and return to Columbus Airport at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night. A welcoming party of friends and family were to be expected to be at the airport.

Bill Holsinger, Don Monoshed, Bill Andronis, Ray Howe out of American Legion Lucasville Post took Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and back Saturday. Submitted Photos

