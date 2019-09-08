Council to hear five new items

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting with one item to be heard for a final reading, one item to be heard for a second reading, and four new items to be heard for the first time.

Up for a third reading is an ordinance authorizing reestablishing the positions of a Heavy Equipment Operator to the Traffic Division and an additional Utility Person to the Cemetery Division of the Public Service Department and appropriating funds in the amount of $65,000 to the respective payroll and benefits line items to do so, while an ordinance authorizing the vacation of the alley located at 616 and 618 9th Street as requested by Harris Floor covering will be heard for a second reading.

New to the agenda is an ordinance amending Section 941.20–Weeds, Grass, Vines, Brush and Shrubbery; Maintenance of the Codified Ordinances, an ordinance authorizing the transfer and appropriation of $140,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Municipal Grant Court Fund No. 201 to enable Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department to maintain the current level of operation; and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of a total of $9,500.00 from General Fund No. 101 to allow $9,000.00 be paid from Dispatch Training Line Item No. 101.222.5222 and $500.00 to be paid from Dispatch Membership Line Item No. 101.222.5227 to pay for Dispatch Training and Memberships so necessary expenses can be covered.

Also newly added to the agenda are two items requested to be passed under emergency status, an ordinance authorizing an additional appropriation of $12,679.00 to New WTP Line Item No. 606.771.5515 to cover costs of the Brownfield Restoration Group Third Contract Modification and an ordinance authorizing approval of the preliminary legislation submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposing the need for Bridge Inspection Program Services, including, but not limited to routine inspections, element level inspections, critical findings reports, fracture critical member inspections, load rating calculations and reports, weight limits posting sign recommendations, scour assessments, scour plan of actions, development of fracture critical plans and underwater dive inspection reports if needed for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.