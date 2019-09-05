One dead following Jackson County crash

One individual has died after an accident that occurred Tuesday in Jackson County.

The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a two vehicle crash with injury on State Route 32 near mile post 4.

Isaiah D. Baldwin, age 22 of Blanchester, was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 in a 2013 Kia Optima.

Vicki L. Dearth, age 64 of Beaver, was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu.

Baldwin failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck Dearth’s vehicle in the back. After impact both vehicle’s traveled off the right side of the roadway and began overturning. Baldwin’s vehicle came to rest on its top while Dearth’s vehicle came to final rest on its wheels.

Dearth was transported by Med Flight with incapacitating injuries to Cabell-Huntington, and died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday morning

Baldwin sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Scioto Township Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash on US 23

A serious accident on U.S. Route 23 sent two drivers to Cabell Huntington Hospital by air on Thursday morning. According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on U.S. Route 23 near mile post 6.

Pam Feegan, 40, of Lucasville was driving north on 23, while Gloria Smith, 57, of Beaver was driving south. Feegan traveled left of center and struck Smith, resulting in the crash. Both were transported via air to Cabell Huntington Hospital, and no update has yet been given on the seriousness of either parties injuries. The crash is currently still being investigated by the State Highway Patrol.