Jail under capacity according to Commissioners

The Scioto County Board of Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, resuming official business after the Labor Day Holiday.

One item on the agenda included communication from the Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini regarding the Juvenile Detention Center. According to the commissioners the item referred to the letter Commissioner Mike Crabtree read during the last open meeting, which took place on August 29.

In the letter Donini stated he had no renewed interest in utilizing the Juvenile Detention Center for adult inmates. “This is a clear communication that there is no interest in that facility,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

Davis stated that where it stands currently, the Scioto County Jail population is at 202 inmates which includes the 12 inmates currently being housed at other jails out of county. “We are actually below the 190 mark in our jail.”

Davis stated that one positive note was that the newly reestablished work release program began yesterday. Workers were working along US 23. “The judges have done what I think is a great job of getting the numbers down and they are continuing to do that. I know Municipal Court and Common Pleas are working very hard and we appreciate the work being done there,” said Davis.

Davis stated he personally has made phone calls to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections trying to find ways to get the 12 inmates back into the county. “The cost to have them there are higher than what we pay here, and the cost of transporting them is higher. I will tell you that this problem is all across the state. In talking to ODRC this morning they stated that there are many counties in much more serious condition with overcrowding and it is bad all across the state, most of being because of the opioid epidemic,” said Davis. “We would urge the sheriff to get those 12 people back as soon as possible that is his decision to make 100%. As far as a cost saving measure, it would be good to get them back.”

Commissioners accepted the communication from the Sheriff, and in other matters of business approved a pass through grant agreement which transferred funds for Earl Thomas Conley Park improvements, and accepted the resignation of Kay Reynolds from the Southern Ohio Port Authority Board.

Commissioners also commented on the success of the 2019 River Days celebrations and thanked all those who worked hard to make the events possible including the River Days Committee, Friends of Portsmouth, and City of Portsmouth.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_davis-2.jpg