OSU Extension brings GenerationRX to schools

The Ohio State University (OSU) Extension delivered two large collections of school supplies to Northwest and South Webster elementary and middle schools.

The OSU Extension recently completed a program called GenerationRx at these schools. Research shows that misuse of prescriptions is the leading cause of opiate addiction. The GenerationRx program sought to prevent prescription misuse by educating youth to follow certain protocols when using prescriptions. Some of these protocols were: never share prescription medication, always store prescription medication in a secure location, only take prescription medication as directed and never take it for a reason other than the reason it was prescribed.

These messages were reinforced by classroom visits, t-shirts, poster contests and field trips. As a part of the grant, OSU Extension purchased approximately 900 notebooks, 500 boxes of crayons, and various other supplies. The items were labeled with GenerationRx messages to remind students of the protocols they learned during the program and were then donated to the participating schools.

The OSU Extension hopes to complete the GenerationRx program at other area schools in the coming year.

Donations for Bloom-Vernon Elementary : Back row, left to right, Sandy Smith, Principal, Grace Peach-Story, OSU Program Assistant, an elementary Jeep and Dennis DeCamp, OSU Educator. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_swSUPPLIES.jpg Donations for Bloom-Vernon Elementary : Back row, left to right, Sandy Smith, Principal, Grace Peach-Story, OSU Program Assistant, an elementary Jeep and Dennis DeCamp, OSU Educator. Submitted Photos Donations for Northwest Elementary School – back row left to right- Northwest Elementary Principal Scott Martin, Northwest Elementary Secretary Rhonda Sissel, OSU Extension Program Assistant Grace Peach-Storey, Northwest Elementary Guidance Counselor Melyssa Shannon, and OSU Extension Educator Dennis DeCamp along with some Northwest Elementary students. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_NORTHWEST-SUPPLIES.jpg Donations for Northwest Elementary School – back row left to right- Northwest Elementary Principal Scott Martin, Northwest Elementary Secretary Rhonda Sissel, OSU Extension Program Assistant Grace Peach-Storey, Northwest Elementary Guidance Counselor Melyssa Shannon, and OSU Extension Educator Dennis DeCamp along with some Northwest Elementary students. Submitted Photos

