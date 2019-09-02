Community NowLady’s Night– at the Elks Country Clubr

I know. I know. The first thing you’re thinking is why was I at a “lady’s night” The answer is obvious. There was more LIVE music. In doing this column I’ve been lucky enough to have people send me upcoming events and different ideas on things to cover. Reading my last few “community now” columns it’s obvious I’m a big fan of music and especially music locally. Robert and Julia Black (Boneyfiddle Project/Final Friday) teamed up with Reece Brown to bring an intimate evening at the Elks Country Club. I was killing two birds with one stone that evening. I was writing for the column and we were also SELLING ducks!! It was getting close to crunch time for the 1st annual River Days Ducky Derby and the ducks were selling fast. Hailee Barbarits and I went down. My hopes were to sell at least 1. We were lucky enough to sell 11. Thanks to everyone who sponsored ducks and for an awesome evening!

I had never been to the Elks Country Club before, but I have been missing out! The view is beautiful. We arrived a little early and got to see a large group of golfers finishing their games and attempting to not throw their clubs in the lake. I’m not sure if everyone was successful.

A little background on the Country Club. It was constructed in 1924 by Donald Ross (world renowned designer) It’s a 6,701-yard course and a par 72. The Elks has also been awarded a 4-star rating from the golf digest. Even if you aren’t a golfer, the meticulous design of the course and the area it lays on show just how great this place is. I’ve heard people say it’s too far away. I disagree whole-heartedly. We made it from Portsmouth in around 15 minutes and my driver hovered at or under the speed limit. Get out there and check this place out.

Once we got to the clubhouse, we were greeted by Robert and Julia Black. Immediately I noticed an intimate setting for the night to come. The area for the entertainment was ready to house around 30 people, and it filled up quick. Our entertainment for the evening would be Traci Ann Stanley, a Wayne County girl who absolutely killed it. I was taking notes and taking in the scenery and really started to take notice when she played one of her original songs called “Perfectly Imperfect” The lyrics flowed effortlessly, and you could hear the passion in her voice. GREAT STUFF!

Stanley’s vocals and lyrics were only matched by one thing. Her stage presence. Listen I’m no talent agent, but I took notice of how funny she was and the banter she had with the audience. Some artists stand up and sing their songs and play their guitar and that’s it. She did that but she also engaged everyone and made us all feel like part of her songs and part of the experience. I also must give an acknowledgement to the signature drink of the night. Robert Black had put together his very own sangria. The ladies for lady’s night loved them. I however did not partake. (Sorry Robert!!) He wanted to add “The Elks Golf Course is committed to offering great entertainment in a small, intimate venue. They want the public to know these evening events are free to the general public. The Boneyfiddle Project is happy to be involved in helping hand pick great regional entertainers.”

Stanley played for around 2 hours and each song seemed better than the last. She was positioned in front of large windows and as the sun set, it made for a beautiful scene. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Some nights everything is just clicking. Maybe I’m getting soft with all this music I’ve had lately, but it was a great night. The crowd all joined in singing Blue Moon of Kentucky and of course Country Roads brought the house down. This evening made me realize one thing. Nights like these truly prove it’s not about where you are it’s about what you are doing that create wonderful memories.

Check out www.elkscountryclub.com as well as on Facebook. Reece Brown is working tirelessly there and from someone who hadn’t been there before. We are all missing out. Be on the lookout for future events like the night we experienced. #ENJOYLOCAL

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_McManus.jpg

By Andrew McManus

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development.He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development.He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158