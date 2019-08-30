South Webster Students go to Germany

High School is one of the times in our lives we have so many memories, but thanks to a dedicated teacher, some of the kids from South Webster got to go on a trip of a lifetime filled with memories. South Webster teacher, Darcee Claxon took 22 kids along with five adults, to Germany and Switzerland this past Summer.
“We went to Austria, Germany and Switzerland in a ten-day tour,” Claxon said. “The trip costs quite a bit of money, almost $4,000, but we fundraised a lot. Even several of the kids raised over half of their money. We did the fundraising a little over a year and a half and we raised $20,153.”
Claxon continued telling of the many places that the kids were able to visit. “We saw Neuschwanstein Castle,(a 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen in southwest Bavaria, Germany), and Schönbrunn Palace in Austria, and we saw Dachau concentration camp in Germany, which was pretty powerful for the kids, to see that history come alive, it was an experience that’s for sure,” Claxon said. “We were in Munich, and we went to the BMW, (The BMW Museum is an automobile museum of BMW history located near the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany), the museum was established in 1973, shortly after the Summer Olympics opened. We went to the Olympic stadium and got to walk around there. Some of our group, went to a classical concert while we were there. We saw Mozart’s birthplace, and in Salzburg, where the filming of The Sound of Music took place. We had watched the movie on the way there. And, we were in Lausanne in Switzerland, (Lausanne is the capital city and biggest town of the canton of Vaud in Romandy, Switzerland). We took a cogwheel rail up to the top of Mount Rigi in Lucerne. We were above the clouds and it was absolutely gorgeous, the day was pretty clear, so we could see the seven lakes that surround Lucerne. When we came down, we took a boat ride from one side of the city to the other. We also saw Löwendenkmal, the lion monument, it represented Switzerland’s neutrality in the war. We were in Heidelberg, Germany and we got to see Heidelberg Castle.”
There will be another trip in the Summer of 2021 where the kids will have an opportunity to go to Italy. “We have, I think, already raised almost that much for the next trip, so far,” Claxon said. “We have raised $16,000 and we just started fundraising in April, but we have double the amount of kids going.”
Claxon said that as for who can go on these trips. “Anyone is welcome to come, they just have to be in a certain grade at that time. We ask that they be a freshman at that time, just so they are old enough to travel,” she said. “So, the kids who can go on this next trip can be in grades 8-11. Our plan is, that every two years we do this, so that every kid that goes to South Webster High School will have an opportunity to travel internationally.”
Not only does it take a great amount of money for these trips, it takes a special person to take on the responsibility of carrying things through with fundraising and such. Claxon is a very busy lady, as she is not only a teacher at South Webster, but also the high school varsity volleyball coach and has five children of her own to raise, along with her husband and fellow teacher, Corey. Yet, she still cares enough about the kids at South Webster to take on this project to see that these kids get an opportunity for a trip of a lifetime.
