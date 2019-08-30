South Webster Students go to Germany

High School is one of the times in our lives we have so many memories, but thanks to a dedicated teacher, some of the kids from South Webster got to go on a trip of a lifetime filled with memories. South Webster teacher, Darcee Claxon took 22 kids along with five adults, to Germany and Switzerland this past Summer.

“We went to Austria, Germany and Switzerland in a ten-day tour,” Claxon said. “The trip costs quite a bit of money, almost $4,000, but we fundraised a lot. Even several of the kids raised over half of their money. We did the fundraising a little over a year and a half and we raised $20,153.”

Claxon continued telling of the many places that the kids were able to visit. “We saw Neuschwanstein Castle,(a 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen in southwest Bavaria, Germany), and Schönbrunn Palace in Austria, and we saw Dachau concentration camp in Germany, which was pretty powerful for the kids, to see that history come alive, it was an experience that’s for sure,” Claxon said. “We were in Munich, and we went to the BMW, (The BMW Museum is an automobile museum of BMW history located near the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany), the museum was established in 1973, shortly after the Summer Olympics opened. We went to the Olympic stadium and got to walk around there. Some of our group, went to a classical concert while we were there. We saw Mozart’s birthplace, and in Salzburg, where the filming of The Sound of Music took place. We had watched the movie on the way there. And, we were in Lausanne in Switzerland, (Lausanne is the capital city and biggest town of the canton of Vaud in Romandy, Switzerland). We took a cogwheel rail up to the top of Mount Rigi in Lucerne. We were above the clouds and it was absolutely gorgeous, the day was pretty clear, so we could see the seven lakes that surround Lucerne. When we came down, we took a boat ride from one side of the city to the other. We also saw Löwendenkmal, the lion monument, it represented Switzerland’s neutrality in the war. We were in Heidelberg, Germany and we got to see Heidelberg Castle.”

There will be another trip in the Summer of 2021 where the kids will have an opportunity to go to Italy. “We have, I think, already raised almost that much for the next trip, so far,” Claxon said. “We have raised $16,000 and we just started fundraising in April, but we have double the amount of kids going.”

Claxon said that as for who can go on these trips. “Anyone is welcome to come, they just have to be in a certain grade at that time. We ask that they be a freshman at that time, just so they are old enough to travel,” she said. “So, the kids who can go on this next trip can be in grades 8-11. Our plan is, that every two years we do this, so that every kid that goes to South Webster High School will have an opportunity to travel internationally.”

Not only does it take a great amount of money for these trips, it takes a special person to take on the responsibility of carrying things through with fundraising and such. Claxon is a very busy lady, as she is not only a teacher at South Webster, but also the high school varsity volleyball coach and has five children of her own to raise, along with her husband and fellow teacher, Corey. Yet, she still cares enough about the kids at South Webster to take on this project to see that these kids get an opportunity for a trip of a lifetime.

South Webster kids in Vienna, Austria. The yellow building (behind left) is Schönbrunn Palace. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_sw-austria.jpg South Webster kids in Vienna, Austria. The yellow building (behind left) is Schönbrunn Palace. Submitted Photos Adrianna Blanton at Olympic stadium in Munich. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_sw-blanton.jpg Adrianna Blanton at Olympic stadium in Munich. Submitted Photos This is the view from the top of Mount Rigi in Lucerne, Switzerland. It said to be one of the favorite spots of Mark Twain. The three girls in the picture are (l to r) Grace Claxon, Kendall Bender, and Briana Claxon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_sw-bre-grace-.jpg This is the view from the top of Mount Rigi in Lucerne, Switzerland. It said to be one of the favorite spots of Mark Twain. The three girls in the picture are (l to r) Grace Claxon, Kendall Bender, and Briana Claxon. Submitted Photos This is the view from our lodge Alpengasthof that we stayed in outside of Innsbruck. We are pretty high up in elevation but the view of the Alps was gorgeous. No one could get Internet at this particular place so the kids sat out on the back patio and had coffee and just played games and really had a blast. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_sw-in-alps.jpg This is the view from our lodge Alpengasthof that we stayed in outside of Innsbruck. We are pretty high up in elevation but the view of the Alps was gorgeous. No one could get Internet at this particular place so the kids sat out on the back patio and had coffee and just played games and really had a blast. Submitted Photos The South Webster group in front of the lion monument which is called the Löwendenkmal, it says it was built to honor the 1000 Swiss guards who died in 1792 protecting King Louis XVI. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_sw-lion.jpg The South Webster group in front of the lion monument which is called the Löwendenkmal, it says it was built to honor the 1000 Swiss guards who died in 1792 protecting King Louis XVI. Submitted Photos Audrey Litteral and Emma Bailey poised in front of one of the many beautiful views the group got to see. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_sw-litteral.jpg Audrey Litteral and Emma Bailey poised in front of one of the many beautiful views the group got to see. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights