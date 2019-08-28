Rotary Fish Fry Friday

Friday looks to be a great day to get out and go the Annual Rotary Fish Fry on the Roy Roger’s Esplanade in Portsmouth.

This event is one of the Portsmouth Rotary’s largest fundraisers of the year and the proceeds fund scholarships and other community projects.

The Rotary Fish Fry is this Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. held at the Portsmouth Esplanade area.

This year’s Menu: Fried Ocean Fish Filet sandwich, crisp french fries, coleslaw, and choice of beverage. Ala carte and take out orders are also available.

Contributions are $7.00, tickets can be purchased from any Rotarian or at the event on Friday. The weather forecast is nice weather for the day and the Rotary Club of Portsmouth thanks everyone for their support.

Stan Jennings will be serving as chairman again this year. There will be volunteers serving all day, with not all of them being Rotarians.

The Rotary Club, District 6690, Club 3692 Chartered October 1920, of Portsmouth, is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 160 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs. The Portsmouth Rotary Club’s membership represents a cross-section of the community’s business and professional men and women. The meetings are nonpolitical, nonreligious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds.

Come out and help raise money for a great cause, enjoy some great food, and make a picnic of it there on the Esplanade.

Leslie Book and Samantha Comer assisting a customer at the Fish Fry in 2017. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_image-14-.jpg Leslie Book and Samantha Comer assisting a customer at the Fish Fry in 2017. Kimberly Jenkins

