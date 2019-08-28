2019 River Days’ Queen Contestants

Laiken Skinner, Miss Clay

When choosing my platform, I wanted to honor my grandfather, Wendell Skinner, who passed away in December 2017, for his military service. He was a very proud veteran who was always working to make things better for those who served. He served 15 years on the board of Scioto County Veterans Service Commission. He wanted to make sure veterans were informed of their entitlements due to their military services. He suffered many years with injuries, he received from the Vietnam War, that eventually took his life at the age of 69. That is why I became passionate and chose my platform, Freedom isn’t Free. Give back. It is important for me to bring awareness to the treatment of veterans. There are many veterans in need and/or homeless. I collected many items such as blankets, shirts, socks, toiletries, and other necessities. These items were given to the local American Legion Post 23 to be distributed through their “Give for Yanks who Gave” program. People were very generous. I am very grateful for the help given to this event to help our veterans. I hope to be able to make this an annual event to honor my grandfather.

I’m Sydney Speas, Miss Minford

My platform is Fighting ACES: Embrace Your Character. ACEs stand for Adverse Childhood Experiences and they are any stressful or traumatic event that takes a toll on a person’s life. ACEs are becoming a lot more common today, over 2/3 of children in the US will experience a traumatic event by the age of 16. Having a high ACE score myself and someone who has gone through several traumatic events, I wanted to bring awareness to this subject and help everyone learn the signs and symptoms of an ACE. By embracing your character, I believe you can get through just about anything. Knowing about resilience and the importance of having a strong support system can change the way you get through any event. I held my community service event specifically for children grades 3-8, to go over positive coping strategies, learn about things we can and can’t control, and we even had a free dance party! And moving forward, my goal is to continue to promote my platform throughout my school and my community, while working hard in hopes to be the next Miss River Days!

Rachael Cline, Miss Green

My platform is called ‘The Forgotten Furnace’. Basically, this started off to change the outlook of Franklin Furnace and to instill pride back into the community. Through my River Days journey, I have become more educated on issues throughout Scioto County as a whole. ‘The Forgotten Furnace’ has blossomed into a love for the town you come from, no matter where that may be. I am a proud Bobcat and proud to be from Scioto County. My ultimate goal with this platform is to implement the same pride and love into everyone, not just for The Furnace, but for everywhere.

Taylen Hickman, New Boston

I chose Mentoring and Empowering Youth through Athletics as my platform. My community service event was titled “BAM! – Be A Mentor”. I chose this platform and community service event because I truly adore children. I have spent my high school career in sports and have learned so much through my mentors and by being a teammate. I wanted to bring awareness to the youth regarding how important it is to follow positive role models, and what my mentors in sports have taught me; that are not taught in a book or lecture. To give is to receive… and by being a positive role model for the children in our community, it actually helps me! At my community service event, I was able to raise $500, that was donated to the Summer Outreach Program.

Clay, Green, Minford & New Boston

