New sinkholes discovered on Coles Blvd.

The City of Portsmouth announced at noon on Wednesday that the 1100 Block of Coles Blvd. is limited to one lane due to the discovery of additional sink holes. According to City Manager Sam Sutherland the sink hole was discovered early Wednesday.

“We’ve got another issue there,” said Sutherland. “It was reopened after the problem we had east of Buena Vista, and now there’s one west of Buena Vista. They are going to try to do some repair work on that and get everything straightened out before the holiday.”

Sutherland stated that workers will try and get the issue resolved and Coles Blvd. reopened before the Labor Day holiday, but expects the fix to be temporary until some major changes are made. “We’re looking to get some design work done, we’re going to have some major relining of that line is what is going to have to happen to fix that problem,” said Sutherland. “Until we get some funding and designing work from the engineers we’re going to have to keep doing this until we can get situated on a long term solution.”