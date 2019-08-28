16 year old indicted on rape charge

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released the Scioto County Grand Jury results of August 23 returning 37 Public Indictments. There were four No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Brice Harper, 16, Wheelersburg: felonious assault, two counts kidnapping, rape, two counts tampering with evidence.

Thomas F. Glockner, 53, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Barbarajoe M. Porter, 36, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Shawn Douglas Anderson, 18, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Steven Lee Young, 35, Wheelersburg: failure to appear.

Richard Wilson, 37, Lucasville: six counts nonsupport of dependents.

Selena Marie Darby, 21, Portsmouth: conspiracy, possessing criminal tools, three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs,

three counts trafficking in heroin, three counts trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, three counts aggravated possession of drugs, three counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, three counts possession of heroin.

Johnny John Smith, III, 23, Dayton: conspiracy, possessing criminal tools, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts trafficking in heroin, two counts trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts possession of heroin.

D’alize Donnell Lamarr Releford, 23, Huber Heights: conspiracy, possessing criminal tools, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts trafficking in heroin, two counts trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts possession of heroin.

Kali Jajour Releford, 21, Huber Heights: conspiracy, possessing criminal tools, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts trafficking in heroin, two counts trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts possession of heroin.

Alexander Dangelo Dillard, 24, Dayton: conspiracy, possessing criminal tools, three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts trafficking in heroin, three counts trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, three counts aggravated possession of drugs three counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, three counts possession of heroin.

Jonathan M. Mosley, 31, Portsmouth: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property,

failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jaime E. Jones, 41, Jackson: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thelma Lynn Meade, 49, Lucasville: trafficking in marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana,

possession of heroin.

Nicole Ella Howard, 42, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Johnny Shane Warner, 45, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound,

possession of drugs.

Nathan Wayne Vaughters, 34, Wheelersburg: two counts criminal damaging or endangering, two counts domestic violence.

Tracy L. Spriggs, 43, Homeless: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle E. Pack, 35, Inez, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael A. Stamper, 27, Portsmouth: criminal trespass, aggravated possession of drugs.

Gabrielle Francis Hamilton, 22, Portsmouth: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Kaleb A. Hitchcock, 21, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul A. Blankenship, 23, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Jackie Michelle Keen, 55, Columbus: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hobert Brady Nelson, 43, Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Jane Bradley, 55, Franklin Furnace: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Chanelle Marie Hussey, 25, South Shore, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephanie Guglielmi, 38, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property.

Selena N. Louderback, 20, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Carol E. Alexander, 30, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Faith M. Johnson, 38, Wheelersburg: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Kareem T. Caldwell, 39, Newark, NJ: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Jamie M. Ruggles, 39, Lucasville: trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

James F. Shipp, 57, Portsmouth: assault, criminal damaging or endangering, domestic violence, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana.

Ryan J. Osborne, 42, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Codie L. Chambers, 27, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew A. Bandy, II, 22, West Portsmouth: two counts rape, two counts unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.