2019 River Days’ Queen Contestants

Each Riverdays Queen candidate was asked about their platform for Riverdays Queen 2019. Here are four of the 12 candidates. The other eight will be in tomorrow and Friday’s Daily Times.

Ali Escamilla, Miss East

My platform this year was Human Trafficking Awareness. I chose this as my platform because it is not only a growing problem but it is a silent problem that many people don’t think much about. Human Trafficking is all around us and many people don’t even see this. Human trafficking is the modern-day practice of slavery. Victims of human trafficking are often forced or coerced into labor or sexual exploitation for the financial gain of another person. I believe that people in our community need to learn the signs of how to see this problem and work together to stop this.

Kali Journey Miss Northwest

My platform is Hunger Heroes and it is all about fighting childhood hunger. I chose this as my platform because it is an immense problem in my school district. Many of the students struggle with food insecurity at home. I held several canned food drives within the community and made the collected cans available at my community service event to families in need. There were over 1,000 cans made available to those families. Any cans leftover were donated to the Northwest Mohawks Food Pantry which is located at Northwest Middle School. I also sold snacks at the event and all of the money was donated to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund. The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund is an organization that provides students all over the county access to food over the weekends. I hope I can continue to make a difference within my community to help stop childhood hunger.

Maribeth Thompson, Miss Valley

My platform is called S.T.A.R- Stop, Think, Act, Repeat; Shining a Light on Teen Suicide

My first reason involves my sister, Molly. At the age of eight years old, I was exposed to the term suicide. I watched my sister go through depression and contemplate if her life was worth living. My sister was severely cyberbullied at around the age of 10 years old on a popular communicating application called Twitter. A friend of Molly’s spoke up. Her mother called mine claiming that her daughter had been crying and couldn’t stop. “She said Molly is going to kill herself.” My sister was sent to Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati to undergo treatment. This is where S.T.A.R entered her life. She was taught an abundance of coping skills and beneficial activities to help her. If S.T.A.R wasn’t taught to my sister, if someone hadn’t spoken up, then a horrific image would’ve been my reality. My second reason happened in 2017, where I saw my 15-year-old friend in a casket. My entire community had to learn grieving. I can never claim that it gets easier because it doesn’t, especially entering senior year without a friend. Every day, however, you learn ways to honor them and embrace the memories you have had with them.

Emily Sissel, Miss West

My platform is F.A.C.E.S (Family, addiction, community, education, support). I chose my platform initially to educate the community of the problematic, and terrorizing issues that society endures from the consumption of illicit drugs. Addiction does not only affect the addict, but also family and others surrounding them, and that is what sparked my interest to start F.A.C.E.S. At my service event, I announced that F.A.C.E.S turned into an outreach ministry, where I will serve as the Ambassador of the teen ministry group. F.A.C.E.S members will continue travel to local churches to tell their stories about how addiction has affected them even though they are not the addict, in this process we will love, educate, support and give hope to those that are the “FACE” of addiction.

Journey https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_RDNW.jpg Journey Jon’s Photos Thompson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_RDVALLEY.jpg Thompson Jon’s Photos Sissell https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_RDWE.jpg Sissell Jon’s Photos Escamillia https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_RDE.jpg Escamillia Jon’s Photos

East, Northwest, Valley & West

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights