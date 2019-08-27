2019 River Days

The opening ceremony for River Days 2019 kicks off this Thursday at 5:00 p.m., with the first entertainment act beginning at 7 p.m. at the Main Riverfront Stage.

Bands like Josh Brown and The Hard Livin’ Legends, Confederate Railroad, Terry Hall and The Dave Morrison Band, City Heat, Rock This Way, Devil’s Creek Special, Doc Roc and The Remedies, and Blue Oyster Cult, who has sold more than 24 million records worldwide since the group formed in 1967, will provide live entertainment during the River Days festivities. All concerts are free to the public and performances will take place at the Main Riverfront Stage.

The River Days Parade is Ohio’s largest daytime parade and begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, beginning at Spartan Stadium and ending at Tracy Park. River Days contestants from each school will participate in the parade with their themed floats. The Queens Pageant will take place Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. with the selection of the 2019 Miss River Days and her court. The Little Miss Pageant at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts will take place Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Power Boat Races will once again be part of the River Days lineup with races being held on Sunday 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. and Monday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The National Championship Boat Races will be returning to Portsmouth this year after hiatus stretching nearly three decades. Also new this year is Friends of Portsmouth’s Ducky Derby which will take place at 5 pm Sunday.

The Voice contest will be held on the riverfront stage at 4:00 p.m., and the Fireworks Extravaganza will conclude Sunday’s festivities at 10:00 p.m. The annual Antique and Collector Car Show will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Power Boat Races coming to a close at 3:00 p.m with the trophy presentation.

