City amends grass maintenance ordinance

Portsmouth City Council met on Monday evening and moved forward with an ordinance amending Section 941.20 (a) of the Codified Ordinances.

The ordinance, amending the section weeds, grass, vines, brush, shrubbery; maintenance of the codified ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, will make citizens more accountable for lawn clippings which pose a threat to motorcyclists and have been a public nuisance lately within the city. The ordinance was passed for its third and final reading by council.

Other matters of business from council included an ordinance authorizing reestablishing the positions of a heavy equipment operator to the traffic division and an additional utility person to the cemetery division of the public service department, and appropriating funds in the amount of $65,000, which was passed for a second reading, and an ordinance authorizing the vacation of the alley located at 616 and 618 9th street as requested by Harris Floor covering, which was passed for a first reading.

Lastly, council voted to pass a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission of Scioto County, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying the same to the auditor of said County.

