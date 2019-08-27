Community NowFinal Friday: Rockin on the River

This month was a little different for the Final Friday concert series. It was moved up a week to make room for River Days and we all lucked out because the weather again was perfect! Last month we were treated to a good ole-fashioned bluegrass jamboree. This month, we ROCKED! As the title says we were “rockin on the river.” Most importantly we will now be entertained at the new Final Friday headquarters. (132 2nd Street) This area was used last month, and honestly, it’s the perfect location for these events. (Three Rivers) You can get a glimpse of the river and there’s enough room for the large amounts of people we have been seeing attend.

We were treated to four bands: Deeper Ground, the Hugely Brothers, Blonde Habits, and Of the Dell. First up was Deeper Ground. My guy Gary Kenyon was rocking out on the drums and they killed it. This really set the mood for the evening and was a nice change from last month. It created a different mood, which was nice. I looked around and everyone was dancing, and it grew as the night went on.

I was multitasking at the event this month. I was taking notes, for this column, I was also helping with the FOP booth (BUY THOSE DUCKS!!!) and meeting and greeting people regarding my campaign. I’m biased since I had so much going on that evening, but it was another perfect night. Like I said in my last column on Final Friday some days everything is just clicking, and it feels right. This was another night.

There were several different vendors (I counted 12) set up and I tried the “famous” hot-dog sauce on my dog. Next month…get it! I asked Hailee Barbarits (local entrepreneur) who was helping man the FOP booth her feelings on the evening. This was her response. “It was rockin, and we were rollin out ducks.” No, I didn’t laugh at her dad joke.

Throughout the evening we got to listen to, the Hugely Brothers, Of the Dell, and Blonde Habits. Again, the bands all blended seamlessly, and this felt like one big concert. I must give a shout-out to Gina Collinsworth. She got on stage with Blonde Habits and was amazing. I had no clue she had those pipes, but WOW. (You ROCK)

I spoke with Robert Black after the event. He wanted to say, “We’ve been fortunate the weather has cooperated with us for the most part. Our entertainers really enjoy enjoying playing these intimate concerts and the crowds continue to grow. Final Friday is a community event that we can all be proud of.” He is right.

Robert and Julia have worked tirelessly to turn these events into what it has become. I’m not just saying this because I was there. This concert series is fantastic. We are lucky. Not only for the series, but the entertainers, and for the community that embrace it. I urge you to come down next month. We will be enjoying BLUES. Same location – Three Bridges. This will feature Sean Carney & the Joint Rockers, Mikey Mike & the Big Unit, Micah Kesselring, and Ashley Huff with Nevada Hart. Music starts at 5:30 bring a chair. #ENJOYLOCAL

By Andrew McManus

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development.He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158

