Northwest School District to propose levy

The Northwest Local School District will be asking its voters to vote on an upcoming tax levy first and foremost for school safety.

According to Northwest Superintendent Todd Jenkins the levy will allow the district to obtain a resource officer, update security systems including cameras and place film on the windows of some of the buildings.

Jenkins stated that about a year ago, the Northwest Local School Board was looking at possibly arming staff versus having a resource officer. He said they decided they will put it out to the public and see what they want to do. “It also gives us money that comes in year in and year out and allow us to use it for other things like security cameras, we can put the 3M film on the doors and windows and all that,” he said. “Any money that is generated, we can use for the safety piece of it.”

Jenkins added, “It will generate around $119,000.”

As for questions as to why Northwest needs a levy, when they are just finishing a new athletic complex and field, Jenkins said that money was basically already allocated. “We had a loan in 2006 or 2007, that was used for the project upgrades and we just piggybacked that.”

Jenkins also stressed one of the main reasons for the need of a resource officer. “The biggest thing on there is time, response time, at least you’ll have somebody here,” Jenkins said. “If you don’t, then your closet person could be 15 or 20 minutes away and it would probably be too late.”

According to the Scioto County Board of Elections the Levy for the Northwest School District in the November 5 election reads: Proposed Tax Levy Additional 1 mill for each one dollar evaluation which amounts to 0.10 for each $100 valuation for a continuing period of time commencing in 2019 first due in calendar year 2020.

Jenkins was also asked about some recent claims on social media, that Northwest had forced the yearbook advisor to resign that position. Jenkins said the yearbook advisor is still there and that he/she is still a teacher for the Northwest Local School district, but was quick to remind the public that the yearbook advisor is just a supplemental position and has nothing to with one’s teaching position.

On another note, Jenkins says the new athletic field is slated to be up and ready to use for the football game that is on Sept 13. “That’s our goal.” He says everything should be ready to go and they are hoping Sept. 13 is the day. When asked about the athletic buildings and he added they are also putting the finishing touches on them to be ready.

School Safety is the primary reason for this levy

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

