Help Sierra’s Haven’s Holiday wishes come true

Pets brighten our lives.

The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, is giving us a way to brighten theirs this upcoming holiday season by granting more than $750,000 to qualified animal welfare organizations across the country. Anyone who has adopted a pet from Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is invited to submit a story of how their adopted pet brightens their life to help give Sierra’s Haven the opportunity to receive up to a $100,000 grand prize grant award. Finalist awards will also be given ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, and adopters with winning submissions will receive up to a $1,000 Petco shopping spree to pamper their pets and BOBS from Skechers shoes for themselves.

“We’re asking anyone who has adopted a pet from Sierra’s Haven to help us earn a grant this holiday season from the Petco Foundation by sharing their story,” said Sierra’s Haven Executive Director Gail Counts, DVM. “You can help our holiday wishes come true by simply sharing how your pet brightens your life each and every day.”

Adopters can submit a story highlighting how pets brighten their adopter’s lives, in big and small ways, and should celebrate the love of their pet. Submissions must include photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well. Adopters will need to include Sierra’s Haven’s phone number (740-353-5100) and email address (sierrashaven@hotmail.com) with their submission. Adopters are also encouraged to visit the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes webpage for more information, to read stories from previous winners, and to complete their submission.

The deadline to submit a story is September 23, at 1 pm EDT. Winners will be announced during the holiday season. For a full list of prizes and for submission FAQs, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.

Since 2013, nearly $4 million in Holiday Wishes grants have been awarded to help make the holidays brighter for pets in need during the holiday season and year-round. For more information, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes and join the conversation on social media using #HolidayWishes and #BrighterTogether.