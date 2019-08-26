Nickles completes Eagle project

For every Boy Scout obtaining the honor of Eagle Scout is their goal. In order to reach this level, scouts must complete a community project.

For Nathan Nickles, he chose to build a deer blind at the No Kill Deer Hunt in West Portsmouth. The No Kill Deer Hunt is for children and veterans with disabilities, organized and operated by Todd Dunn.

His sister, Lynzee, participated in the deer hunt in years past. Nickles wanted to build a safer structure for the hunters, as well as making it wheelchair accessible. According to Dunn, the building, which was built this past Saturday, by Nickles and a host of volunteers, fits the bill. He said it has a four foot wide door and is spacious for friends and family waiting for that trophy buck to come in sight.

Dunn said those helping out Saturday, either in person, or through donations, included: Portsmouth Cement and Lime, Stop N Shop in McDermott, ACE Hardware, Portsmouth, Weaver’s West, Eric and Kim Lutz, Buckey Design and Engraving, Rural King, Sherwin Williams, Proactive Occupational Medicine Inc., Boland’s Mini Mart, Lowes, Bill Robinson Family, 84 Lumber, Bentley’s Hardware, Oho Builder’s Surplus Inc., Giovannis Lucasville, After The Game, and Troop 30 Portsmouth.

Those attending Saturday and giving a helping hand included: Eric Walsh, Caleb Walsh, Devin Woodard, Randy Blankenship, Tammy Urbach, Chris Urbach, Colby Urbach, Lexi Urbach, Chris Biggs, Joe Biggs, Jared Wells, Sam Nickles, Lynzee Nickles, Cindi Nickles, Jon Kirkendall, Meena Kirkendall, gene Cooper, Steven Skidmore, Lena Maynard, Mark Maynard, Becky O’Connor, Landen Christman, Josh O’Connor, Art Nickles, Rob Cox, Kari Christman, and Kendyl Christman.

Dunn said without the help of all the businesses and volunteers this project would not have been possible. “It’s great,” Dunn said. “It’s a great thing they done.”

Dunn, who is also building a veteran’s retreat on the same property, said he is still seeking help and donations for the cabin which s currently under construction. Dunn can be reached through Facebook on his page Todd Dunn.

Staff Report

Builds deer blind for handicapped

