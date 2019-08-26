BWC increases prize amounts for Safety Innovation Awards

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) is increasing the prize amounts for its 2020 Safety Innovation Awards to encourage participation and creative solutions to workplace safety hazards

BWC has bumped the top award to $10,000, up from $6,000. Second place will receive $6,000 (up from $4,000) and third place $4,000 (up from $3,000). The honorable mention prize remains $1,500.

“We offer this program to give innovative employers the credit and recognition they deserve for finding new and better ways to reduce risks and protect their workforce,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Increasing the cash awards reinforces our commitment to spotlighting the ingenuity of Ohio employers and their dedication to keeping workers safe on the job.”

BWC’s Safety Innovation Awards recognize employers for innovative and creative solutions they have developed to reduce the risk of injuries and illnesses in their workplace. Innovations can include advanced technologies, creative use of existing equipment, or unique processes and practices.

In 2016, for example, a Mercer County company captured first place with a device it developed for loading hogs into a trailer with minimal stress to the hogs and potential for injury to workers. Last year, the Springfield company Navistar captured first place with a robotic system that minimized worker exposure to a particularly strenuous procedure involved in the tearing down and welding of truck cabs.

The 2020 winners will be announced from a group of finalists at BWC’s annual Ohio Safety Congress & Expo scheduled for March 11-13, 2020, in Columbus.