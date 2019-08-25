Two new items on council agenda

Portsmouth City Council is set to meet on Monday with four items on the agenda for discussion.

One ordinance, amending Section 941.20(a) –Weeds, Grass, Vines, Brush and Shrubbery; Maintenance of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio will be up for a third and final reading, while an ordinance authorizing reestablishing the positions of a heavy equipment operator to the Traffic Division and an additional utility person to the Cemetery Division of the Public Service Department and appropriating funds in the amount of $65,000 to the respective payroll and benefits line items to do so will receive a second reading.

New items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing the vacation of the alley located at 616 and 618 9th Street as requested by Harris Floor covering with the City of Portsmouth reserving all easements to this property and a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission of Scioto County, authorizing the necessary tax levies, and certifying the same to the Scioto County Auditor.

No public hearing is scheduled for the August 26 meeting, while statements and remarks on items both on and off the agenda will be heard by council before and after the meeting’s legislative portion.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com