Minford man arrested for felonious assault

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his 911 center received a call on Tuesday August 20th 2019 from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stating that they responded to a stabbing call and later determined that the stabbing took place in Scioto County. While on the phone with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office another 911 call came in stating that a man with a gun was at 5800 White Gravel McDaniel Road making threats related to the earlier stabbing incident.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that deputies and detectives responded to 5800 White Gravel McDaniel Road in Minford, upon arrival they were advised that Michael Adams age 25 of Buck Lick Creek Road, Minford, Ohio had been stabbed multiple times after an altercation with two individuals.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that during the investigation it was determined that the altercation took place at 9200 White Gravel McDaniel Road outside of the residence. During the investigation detectives learned that the victim had been stabbed multiple times, and beat with a small bat on the back and head areas. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington by air for his injuries.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that detectives were able to interview several witness and determined that both suspects left the area one being on foot, the other left in a burnt orange colorado truck.

Captain John Murphy stated that detectives received information on Wednesday August 21, 2019 that the male suspect was in the area of his house located at 5800 White Gravel McDaniel Road Minford, Ohio. Deputies responded and the suspect was detained without incident.

Arrested was Floyd E Howell III age 40 of Minford, Floyd has been charged with one count of felonious assault a felony of the 2nd degree and served a bench warrant through Domestic Relation Court for non-support. Floyd is currently being held on a $51,000 bond.

Captain John Murphy stated that Leona Adams age 34 of Minford is also a suspect in this case and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson @ 740-351-1093

Adams https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_leona-anderson.jpeg Adams Howell https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Floyd-Howell.jpeg Howell