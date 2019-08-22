Prosecutor, Grand Jury issue indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 16 and returned 37 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Paul J. Fitzpatrick, 51
New Boston, was indicted on:
2 Counts Assault
Tampering with Evidence
Eric D. Downey, 40
Wellston, was indicted on :
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Drug Abuse Instuments
Kyle D. Boldman, 30
Minford, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Justyn A. Adkins, 35
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Danielle E. Pack, 35
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
John D. Alley, 21
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Marihuana
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Diane M. Bailey, 45
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Adrianne Nicole Cook, 31
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
David T. Jackson, 38
Marion, was indicted on:
2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property
Anthony W. Barnett, 41
Sciotoville, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Jeremiah Benson Helmick, 23
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Brenda Sue Adkins, 33
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Safecracking
Theft/Elderly
Falsification
Obstructing Official Business
Ernest Whitehead, Jr., 19
Detroit, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Henry Deandre Smith, 24
Southfield, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Carvion Deerrol Mckee, 24
Warren, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Seth T. Ricer, 35
Minford, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jarred P. Enyart, 33
Wheelersburg, was indicted on:
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Don Clayton Ellis, 36
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
3 Counts Theft/Elderly
Receiving Stolen Property
Melissa R. Allen, 34
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Theft
6 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Receiving Stolen Property
Amanda Fortin, 31
Groveton, was indicted on:
Kidnapping
Abduction
Aggravated Robbery
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Melissa R. Allen, 34
West Portsmouth,was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Theft
6 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Ilazavius Christopher Hardy, 21
Tampa, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Having Weapons while under Disability
Steven Weaver, 37
Waverly, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
2 Counts Petty Theft
Brandon Tyler Petersen, 21
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Theft
11 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Haylee Marie Pope-Cochran, 18
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Theft
11 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Steven Weaver, 37
Waverly, was indicted on:
Theft
29 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Kimberly D. Cole, 29
Martin, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Beverly Ann Dipenti, 37
Piketon, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Ned E. Shepherd, 30
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Roy Tyler King, 31
Homeless, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Obstructing Official Business
Escape
Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Receiving Stolen Property
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
29 Counts Burglary
Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
2 Counts Burglary
Forest Joshua Malone, 39
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Blair A. Pyles, 39
Springfield, was indicted on:
6 Counts Kidnapping
2 Counts Aggravated Robbery
Aggravated Burglary
Steven P. Laws, 38
Urbana, was indicted on:
6 Counts Kidnapping
2 Counts Aggravated Robbery
Aggravated Burglary
Having Weapons while under Disability
Joseph P. Woods, 27
Jackson, was indicted on:
6 Counts Kidnapping
2 Counts Aggravated Robbery
Aggravated Burglary