Prosecutor, Grand Jury issue indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 16 and returned 37 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Paul J. Fitzpatrick, 51

New Boston, was indicted on:

2 Counts Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Eric D. Downey, 40

Wellston, was indicted on :

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Drug Abuse Instuments

Kyle D. Boldman, 30

Minford, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Justyn A. Adkins, 35

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

Danielle E. Pack, 35

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

John D. Alley, 21

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marihuana

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Diane M. Bailey, 45

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Adrianne Nicole Cook, 31

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

David T. Jackson, 38

Marion, was indicted on:

2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property

Anthony W. Barnett, 41

Sciotoville, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Jeremiah Benson Helmick, 23

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Brenda Sue Adkins, 33

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Safecracking

Theft/Elderly

Falsification

Obstructing Official Business

Ernest Whitehead, Jr., 19

Detroit, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Henry Deandre Smith, 24

Southfield, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Carvion Deerrol Mckee, 24

Warren, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Seth T. Ricer, 35

Minford, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jarred P. Enyart, 33

Wheelersburg, was indicted on:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Don Clayton Ellis, 36

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

3 Counts Theft/Elderly

Receiving Stolen Property

Melissa R. Allen, 34

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Theft

6 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

Amanda Fortin, 31

Groveton, was indicted on:

Kidnapping

Abduction

Aggravated Robbery

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Melissa R. Allen, 34

West Portsmouth,was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Theft

6 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Ilazavius Christopher Hardy, 21

Tampa, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Having Weapons while under Disability

Steven Weaver, 37

Waverly, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

2 Counts Petty Theft

Brandon Tyler Petersen, 21

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Theft

11 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Haylee Marie Pope-Cochran, 18

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Theft

11 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Steven Weaver, 37

Waverly, was indicted on:

Theft

29 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

Kimberly D. Cole, 29

Martin, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Beverly Ann Dipenti, 37

Piketon, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Ned E. Shepherd, 30

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Roy Tyler King, 31

Homeless, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Obstructing Official Business

Escape

Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

29 Counts Burglary

Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

2 Counts Burglary

Forest Joshua Malone, 39

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Blair A. Pyles, 39

Springfield, was indicted on:

6 Counts Kidnapping

2 Counts Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Steven P. Laws, 38

Urbana, was indicted on:

6 Counts Kidnapping

2 Counts Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Having Weapons while under Disability

Joseph P. Woods, 27

Jackson, was indicted on:

6 Counts Kidnapping

2 Counts Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary