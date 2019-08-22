Portsmouth Little Theatre rolls out new website with new season

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) Board of Governors has announced a new season of shows and a new way to purchase tickets for them.

Very recently, PLT Board Member Katie Reed designed the new website with ease and simplicity in mind while working.

“I was wanting the new site to be more mobile-friendly and accessible,” Reed explained. “More and more people are going to websites and ordering things straight from their phone so it made sense on the business side of things to bring that same ease of purchase to our patrons.”

According to Reed, there have been a few bumps along the way, as there is with any new website, but she is overall happy with the new product.

“It is going very well so far. There’s still more work to be done and there’s definitely been road bumps, but overall I’m very pleased with the direction it’s going and what’s been accomplished so far,” Reed said.

The new site is easier to navigate and allows for people to not only purchase tickets for shows, but also events. Additionally, the website makes it easier to become a PLT member or season ticket holder.

The stage productions this year include The Humans, The Witches, Fuddy Meers, and Sylvia.

The Humans is a quirky one-act about a family gathering for dinner, which leads to a dramatic evening of revelations.

Irish-American Erik Blake has brought his wife and mother to the home of his daughter and her boyfriend. His mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and his other daughter, Aimee, has gone through a nasty breakup. The story unfolds as the parents reveal they are disappointed in their daughters for leaving home to struggle in New York City, and worry they are abandoning their values.

The Humans tells the story of the quintessential family reunion: a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears—old age, abandonment, poverty, and death. This is a play with equal parts humor and hurt and is guaranteed to have the audience on the edge of their seats.

The show will open curtains on September 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30. Admission is $12-$15.

The Witches is a faithful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story in which Boy and his Grandmother defeat the Grand High Witch and her followers, who are holding a Conference in an English seaside hotel. During the struggle, Boy gets turned into a mouse.

The Witches are nothing like the ones who wear pointed hats and fly on broomsticks – they look very much like ordinary women, which helps their deception. The play offers many opportunities for illusions and inventive puppetry. Humor is provided by the vulgar Jenkins family, whose son, Bruno, also becomes a mouse.

The show will open curtains on November 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12-$15.

In Fuddy Meers, protagonist Claire has a rare form of psychogenic amnesia that erases her memory whenever she goes to sleep. This morning, like all mornings, she wakes up a blank slate. Her chipper husband comes in with a cup of coffee, explains her condition, hands her a book filled with all sorts of essential information, and he disappears into the shower. A limping, lisping, half-blind, half-deaf man in a ski mask, pops out from under her bed and claims to be her brother, there to save her. Claire’s info book is quickly discarded, and she’s hustled off to the country-house of her mother, a recent stroke victim whose speech has been reduced to utter gibberish. Claire’s journey gets even more complicated when a dimwitted thug with a foul-mouthed hand puppet pops up at a window, and her driven husband and perpetually stoned son show up with a claustrophobic lady-cop that they’ve kidnapped. Every twist and turn in this funhouse plot bring Claire closer to revealing her past life and everything she thought she’d forgotten. It’s one harrowing and hilarious turn after another on this roller coaster ride through the day of an amnesiac trying to decipher her fractured life. This poignant and brutal new comedy traces one woman’s attempt to regain her memory while surrounded by a curio-cabinet of alarmingly bizarre characters.

The show will open curtains March 6, 7, 13, and 14, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12-$15.

Finally, in Sylvia, protagonists Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

The show will open curtains May 8, 9, 15, and 16, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12-$15.

“Our upcoming 71st season will be an excellent mix of laughter and heartfelt drama, and our all-volunteer board has worked very hard to prepare this season,” PLT President Marc Scott said. “I’m proud of each and every one of our board members and so thankful to them and our season ticket holders who have supported the arts in our region.”

To purchase tickets, visit the new and improved website at www.pltlive.com. Tickets may also be purchased before a show at 1117 Lawson Street. If you prefer to receive a mailed membership packet, call 740.464.4501 and leave a message with your information.

