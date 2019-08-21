Community helping Community

The local community has been rallying around and helping others to improve the community in ways that can assist in the betterment of the area. The PALS (Portsmouth Area Ladies) has given $11, 700 to some local organizations, who in turn will use that money to help them continue the improvement of the community in many ways. At its regular meeting in August, the recipients of these donations were in attendance to receive their donation. The PALS group gives out grants each year to groups who are in need.

PALS’ Mission Statement: Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc. (PALS) will engage in fundraising events and activities using volunteers to support charitable needs and organizations that will improve the quality of life and the changing needs of the residents in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. PALS will cooperate with other not-for-profit organizations when appropriate, and address the needs of community children which are not being met by other organizations. The Portsmouth Area Ladies Inc. (PALS) is a 501C3 organization.

The groups and the grant they received are as follows:

Ohio River Valley Red Cross Disaster Services/Home services $1,000

Ohio River Valley T1D Diabetes Day Camp $500.00

Portsmouth Civic Chorale Music, honoraria, etc. $ 300.00

Portsmouth Wind Symphony Instrument Repair $ 500.00

Rotary of Portsmouth Books Build Bridges II $ 500.00

Salvation Army LemonAID Project $ 250.00

Scioto Foundation Scioto 365 Project $3,650.00

SSU Development Foundation Make Tomorrow’s Stars $10,000.00, $5,000 Now $5,000 later

In Attendance was Steve Rader for the Red Cross, Malissa Scarver for T1D, Pastor Steve Cuff for Civic Chorale, Trent Williams for Wind Symphony, Samantha Ciommer for Rotary, Dan & Misty Simco for Salvation Army, Patty Tennant for 365, and Chris Moore for SSU.

Also in attendance for this meeting was Melanie Fuhrmann, PALS Scholarship Recipient, who attended before she goes back to Ohio State University for her junior year. Pals offers a $1,000 scholarship annually for a female college student who is a junior or senior.

The PALS ladies have been known to reach out to others in our community in need and raise money throughout the year, that money, they, in turn, give back to the community and help bring positivity, in places that desperately need it.

Pictured are the groups that received grants from PALS: (l to r)Therese Egbert, Scioto Foundation; Samantha Comer, Rotary of Portsmouth President; Pastor Steve Cuff, Portsmouth Civic Chorale; Patty Tennant, Scioto Foundation; Trent Williams, Portsmouth Wind Symphony; Tess Midkiff, 1st Vice President of PALS; Chris Moore, SSU Development Foundation; Steve Rader, Ohio River Valley Red Cross and Malissa Sarver, Ohio River Valley T1D.

Tess Midkiff, 1st Vice President PALS with Scholarship winner – Melanie Fuhrmann.

Tess Midkiff, PALS with Dan Simco of the Salvation Army and their LemonAid program, with a young man who participated in the program.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

