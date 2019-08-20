PFD swears in three firefighters

Three individuals were sworn in on Tuesday as firefighters with the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Cameron Kirby, Martin Kuntzman, and Christopher Niziol, Jr. have been hired as firefighters with the Portsmouth Fire Department to fill the table of organization. Portsmouth Fire Chief Bill Raison welcomed friends and family to the ceremony, which took place at noon yesterday at the Portsmouth Fire Department Central Station.

“This day is a big day for them. They’re starting what hopefully is a long and rewarding career. It’s not an easy process to get hired here. They’ve been through a difficult testing process, physical abilities test, an interview board that consists of a variety of firefighters and officers from the department. It’s a lengthy process and a difficult process,” said Raison. “You should be proud of your loved ones that are sitting here about to be sworn in because they have accomplished a great deal just by getting here today.”

Raison stated that the firefighter career is one that requires sacrifices from the individual themselves as well as their families. “You all as family members are going to be on this journey with them.”

Kirby, Kuntzman, and Niziol were sworn in by City Manager Sam Sutherland and each chose to be pinned by Raison.

Following the ceremony, Niziol stated he was very happy to be starting this new chapter and embarking on a new journey. “This experience is great. It’s phenomenal. I wouldn’t turn this opportunity down ever,” said Niziol “In the future I hope everyone gets to do something they love, like I am.”

According to Raison the new firefighters will next be going away to the academy and undergoing ten weeks of training.

Kirby is sworn in by City Manager Sam Sutherland. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_firef1.jpg Kirby is sworn in by City Manager Sam Sutherland. Niziol is sworn in. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_firef3.jpg Niziol is sworn in. Kuntzman is pinned by Chief Raison. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_firef2.jpg Kuntzman is pinned by Chief Raison.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

