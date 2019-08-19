Community NowEflow Development Group – The Counseling Center

The adage states “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” Recently Eflow Development Group has teamed up with The Counseling Center to do exactly this. I recently talked with both Tim Wolfe (local entrepreneur) and Bill Dever (local attorney) who both have been at the forefront of this project. Most rehabilitation centers take people in for 90 days and then cut them loose. Bill Dever stated, “there had to be a better way to do things.” He was right.

To me it makes little sense to take someone in and then cut them loose right when the corner is being turned. Many individuals in rehabilitation centers are there because they WANT to get things going in the right direction. In my opinion, it takes a lot of courage to try and do things a different way and times like these are when we should surround those that need help and do everything to help them. This has been the case recently, and I feel this program will revolutionize how treatment is administered going forward, not just here, but nationwide.

The program being called Wolfe Force Development, takes individuals going through treatment programs and furthers this by classroom/on the job training. I asked Tim Wolfe how/why this project came together, and he stated, “With a boom in downtown revitalization the need for a labor force is growing. Training those who already have a basic skill set seemed liked a no-brainer.” The participants go through two weeks of classroom/training and then they are off to help with local companies participating in the program. I asked Wolfe what his hopes were for the long-term plans for this project and he said, “The plan is to continue to build a labor force that supports our growth.” Lastly, he stated, “The Counseling Center is providing world class recovery. The Work Force program is just one of many ways they are helping people get their life back on track.”

I then asked two participants on their thoughts on the program. Jacob Floyd told me, “It’s beneficial (Wolfe Force Development)” because there’s a true transition back into society. You start off working a smaller number of hours and slowly transition into a full-time work schedule. Being a part of work force development gives us an opportunity not only to develop skills in the work force but also to continue to develop as productive members of society without being overwhelmed with that responsibility all at once and without any guidance. Floyd also stated, “I’m grateful for The Counseling Center and Tim Wolfe for the patience and willingness to lead this project and to help recovering addicts in a practical way.” He was also adamant I let my readers know he loves him momma very much.

Josh Wood gave me a quote that is to the point and I believe is how you start going in the right direction. “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are.” He hit the nail on the head with that statement. I think all of us at one time or another have been in situations where we just go through the motions. Changing directions doesn’t only include addictions. Changing directions can mean a new job, new city, new relationships. It’s easy to stick with what you know. It’s easy to just coast because change can be scary. That’s why I feel these men and women in this program are courageous even when they don’t realize it. I’ve spent many hours with most of them and gotten to know Josh and Jacob especially. GREAT PEOPLE. The narrative for too long has been this is a drug-riddled town and that there’s nothing to do here. No hope. This column Community Now is to show you that nothing is farther from the truth than that statement. We are just at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to growth and excitement, WE ALL should take pride in the positive things going on in this town. I’m proud of the men and women of this program and beyond excited for the changes being made and the growth not just in our city, but in our individuals. #ENJOYLOCAL

By Andrew McManus

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development.He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158

