Commissioners to meet with ODNR director

The Scioto County Commissioners will sit down with Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director, Mary Mertz, on Tuesday to discuss the fate of Shawnee State Park Golf Course after several months of silence on the department’s end. Commissioners have contested ODNR’s decision to do away with the golf course for more than a year, after the property was originally put up for sale in June of 2018.

After the sale of the course reportedly fell through, ODNR stated the course would remain open for the 2019 season, but indicated the property would not reopen as a golf course after the current season due for financial reasons. In a meeting ODNR held to collect public feedback on what to do with the property, requests for the golf course to remain open as a golf course outweighed other suggestions of camping, trails, wedding venue, and playground dramatically.

“I think the best we’re going to get is whatever we get,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree, on what he believes the outcome of the meeting will be. “It’s already a golf course, to make it something else it’s going to take some money. My view is, if you’ve got a horse don’t try to make a cow out of it. Take that for whatever its worth. It seems to me the State of Ohio is bent on getting rid of the golf course, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out.”

The meeting with ODNR is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Shawnee State Lodge, directly following the Commissioners own regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m.

When asked if the meeting with Director Mertz and other ODNR representatives was open to the public, Commissioner Cathy Coleman stated she was “unsure”.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932