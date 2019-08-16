Kirsch remembered by those he mentored

Retired Scioto County Judge James Kirsch, who served as judge of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Probate and Juvenile Division for 36 years passed away on Thursday.

Kirsch, a 1963 graduate of Portsmouth High School, went on to attend The Ohio State University to earn his BA in history in 1968, and a Juris Doctorate in 1971. Shortly after receiving his law degree, Kirsch returned to Portsmouth to work as an attorney until he was sworn in as judge in 1979.

According to Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division Judge Jerry Buckler and Magistrate Roxanne Hoover, Kirsch was a good leader, and mentor to all.

“I’ve been a judge for seven years, and Kirsch was my mentor,” said Buckler, who stated that Kirsch basically trained all the new attorneys, now new judges. “We owe a lot to him. I’m sad that he has passed and I wish he could have enjoyed his retirement much longer than he got to. His loss will be felt by everyone in Scioto County.”

Hoover echoed what Buckler had to say, and added that Kirsch did all he could for area children.

“Kirsch spent a lot of time in service to his Boy Scouts, and to the children of Scioto County,” Hoover said. “He did his best to make Scioto County a better place for the children here, and he will be missed by all of us.”

Hoover, who spent the early years of her career working as the official court reporter for Kirsch in the Scioto County Juvenile Court said Kirsch was a good man to work for.

“He was a great leader, a good employer and a good boss,” said Hoover. “He was a fantastic mentor to all of us in the bar. He was a good man, a good moral man who loved his life and his children and his parents. He talked about his parents often, and that’s the only good thing, is that hopefully he is with his mother and father again.”

