Scioto Gives breaking records

The Scioto Foundation will offer an all-time high $45,000 match for nonprofits participating in the seventh annual Scioto Gives fundraising campaign scheduled for October 17. In addition, an all-time high 38 organizations will vie for contributions from supportive friends, sympathetic community residents, staff members, businesses, corporations and individuals from Scioto County and across the country during the one-day matching gift program.

“I am so excited to announce that this year’s Scioto Gives will mark the seventh year of community fundraising to support our local nonprofit organizations,” said Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip. “It is an amazing day for giving!”

The three new nonprofits joining the Scioto Gives campaign this year are the Ohio Valley Type I Diabetes, ASCEND, and Friends of the Welcome Center which replaces the CAO Dental Clinic. All the nonprofits will be attempting to raise funds for their endowments invested at the Scioto Foundation. Annual proceeds from the endowments provide financial support for much-needed projects, improvements, long-range plans and other essentials for each charitable organization.

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 17, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may drop off checks at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 17.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception at Oscar’s Restaurant from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on November 7. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to attend; they will join the recipients of grants awarded for the third year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative in a festive celebration.

In its first six years, Scioto Gives has raised a total of $439,787 for participating local nonprofit organizations and the Scioto Foundation has offered a match of $185,000, for a grand total of $624,786 in all. The average match ratio for that period has been .44/$1 and the number of participants has grown from 16 to 35 through 2018 with 18 new nonprofit endowment funds established at the Scioto Foundation.

Last year’s drive brought in contributions totaling a record $104,339 which, combined with the Scioto Foundation’s $40,000 match, raised $144,339 for local nonprofits’ invested endowment funds.

The other 35 nonprofits repeating their participation in the Foundation’s 2019 Scioto Gives program include Scenic Scioto Heritage Trails, Portsmouth Murals, Inc., Catholic Social Services, Time Out for Me, Compass Point Housing, the Southern Ohio Museum, Sierra’s Haven, Community Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Compass Community Health, Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of America, Friends of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter (Operation Safety Net), the 1810 House, the Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association, The Counseling Center, Southern Ohio Medical Center, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities, Main Street Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Beautification Society, Shawnee Mental Health, Connex, Inc., the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, Scioto County Habitat for Humanity, the UCAN program, the Ohio Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Portsmouth Little Theatre, Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Potter’s House Ministries, the Animal Welfare League, Goodwill Industries, United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc., Hill View Retirement Center’s Educational Fund, Friends of the CAY Endowment Fund and United Way.

Created in 2013, SCIOTO GIVES is designed to establish new partnerships between local NPOs and the Scioto Foundation as it assists the nonprofits with their annual membership drives and helps smaller grassroots NPOs accept online gifts. The program also demonstrates that one-line giving is easy and encourages donor gifting because of matching dollars.

To participate in the SCIOTO GIVES program, all organizations must be 501(c) 3 nonprofits and have an organizational endowment with the Scioto Foundation. All participating organizations must actively promote and encourage their donor base to take part in SCIOTO GIVES and must attend the reception following the one-day campaign to celebrate the success of SCIOTO GIVES.

Further information about the SCIOTO GIVES program may be obtained by contacting Cutlip or Scioto Foundation Donor Services Program Manager Patty Tennant at (740) 354-4612.

SCIOTO GIVES is patterned after two highly successful similar programs, Erie Gives, created by the Erie, Pennsylvania Community Foundation and Match Day, established by the Columbus Foundation.

