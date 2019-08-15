Local Red Cross is not leaving

Rumors can fly around quicker than a real-life incident.

The Local American Red Cross had been rumored to be closing in this area, but that is not true, according to Marita Salkowski, Regional Communications and Marketing Director, American Red Cross.

The building located at 1801 Robinson Ave, in Portsmouth is being sold by the owner and since The American Red Cross was just a tenant of the building, they have to look for a new location.

Salkowski said they do have a location, but she will release that information, as soon as it is available. She stated they wanted to make it perfectly clear that The American Red Cross is not leaving the community and they will be available to provide service in the community, and it is business as usual, they are just changing locations.

Like any move or transition, it takes time to get everything set back up and running, but they are still running, but not in what was its original home. Also, Debbie Smith, formerly the local director, has left her job with the Red Cross as she has obtained another job. This too could cause some disruption to what is normal for the Portsmouth area Local American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross, however, sent out an email about the fact they are still in great need of blood.

Regina E. Boothe Bratton, External Communications Manager, Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications American Red Cross stated, “As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. You can help by alerting donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments.”

The following are locations and times for blood donations:

Scioto County

Franklin Furnace

8/19: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., STAR Community Justice Center, 4696 Gallia Pike

Portsmouth

8/27: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere Street

8/30: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Southern Ohio Medical Center, 1805 27th Street

The American Red Cross reaches out to local communities to help when needed, and they are happy when local communities give back to them to help their community.

The Local American Red Cross’s former office on 1801 Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_REDCROSS-building.jpg The Local American Red Cross’s former office on 1801 Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights