Ag dinner scheduled

Without a doubt the 2019 farming season has been a tough one. This year has left record acres unplanted throughout the nation and those struggles have hit Scioto County hard too. Thankfully, the farming community understands that it isn’t an easy job. That does not make the struggles any easier.

In the hardest times it is relish in the simplest things like a supporting community. With that in mind area agriculture is gearing up for their 2nd Annual Agriculture Dinner. For many years the agriculture community gathered together at several different events that have now slowing disappeared. In an effort to preserve this long tradition and to continue to award those leading members among our area farmers the Scioto County Farm Bureau and the Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District have joined forces to host a special night of fellowship, food, and fantastic awards.

Tuesday, August 27 at 6:00 the doors will open at the SOMC Friends Center for the Scioto County Agriculture Dinner. Guests will start the evening with a social time that includes the opportunity to vote in the public election for the Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Farm Bureau members will have the opportunity to vote on important policy points that will be taken to their state convention.

The candidates for this year’s Conservation District election are Loretta McClure and Rich Sherman. One of the candidates will be elected to hold a seat on the Board of Supervisors for a three year term. Voting will be held from 6:00 until 6:30 and attendance at the meeting is not required to vote. Absentee ballots can be obtained by calling the district at 740-259-9231.

Dinner this year is generating a bit of excitement as the amazing Backwoods BBQ crew will be catering the event this year. Attendees will have their choice of Chicken or Beef Brisket in addition to sides and more. Tickets for dinner are $15 and are available by reservation by calling the Farm Bureau office at 740-286-4598 or online via the Scioto SWCD website www.sciotoswcd.org .

Among the awards to be given out that evening a 2019 Farmer of the Year will be honored. Other awards and recognitions include scholarship winners, Showmen of Showmen winners, as well as Farm woman of the Year, Conservation Cooperator of the Year, and Friend of Conservation. The organizations encourage you to make plans quickly to join us to celebrate our local Agriculture heroes!